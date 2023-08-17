Who is Lilylaness? Twitch streamer banned for showing her OnlyFans "menu" on stream

Recently a Twitch streamer who goes by the moniker Lilylaness was banned by the platform after she showed the OnlyFans "menu" of her account on stream. Considering the Amazon-owned platform has strict policies against the promotion of OF and other NSFW adult-oriented websites on the platform, the suspension is not much of a surprise.

Plenty of streamers are known to have dedicated OnlyFans and Funhouse accounts that they post about on their socials, but as mentioned before, the platform's Terms of Service prohibits s*xually suggestive content on stream, with the Community Guidelines under the S*xually Explicit Content and S*xual Services stating:

"To maintain the health of our community, users are prohibited from broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, and linking to p*rnographic or s*exually explicit content, and from offering or soliciting any s*xual content in exchange for money, services, or items of value."

What did Lilylaness do to get banned from Twitch, and what is an 'OnlyFans menu'?

Viewers who frequent streaming platforms such as Twitch, Kick, and Rumble will inadvertently be aware of the infamous Hot Tub category. Notwithstanding the long-standing debate surrounding the existence of such content, streamers such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx are popular content creators who frequently do streams under this category.

The OnlyFans menu that Lilylaness accidentally showed on stream is akin to the menu that certain Hot Tub streamers also use. It is essentially a list of things that the streamer will do once certain subscription targets are reached or donations are made.

While creators on Twitch usually have relatively tame things on the menu, such as writing name of the sub or singing a song live on stream, Lilylaness's OnlyFans menu contained highly sensitive content that violated the platform's rules regarding soliciting s*xually suggestive content.

Reddit comments

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had much to say about the streamer's accidental OnlyFans menu. Many also started an argument about gambling and hot tub streaming in the comments. Here are some of the reactions to the clip.

The OnlyFans debate (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The topic of allowing hot tub streams on websites such as Twitch and Kick has been a subject of debate for quite some time. Only a couple of months ago, popular streamers HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv had a heated discussion about the topic.