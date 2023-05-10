"Girl came with revenge plan": Community reacts as leaked DMs reveal Indiefoxx allegedly wanted to mass-report Amouranth

In screenshots posted on social media, controversial Twitch star Indiefoxx has been accused of wanting to mass-report streamer Amouranth. The screenshots come from Adriana Chechik through her official Twitter handle @ChechikTv. A clip of YouTuber and Kick star Destiny reacting to the screenshots has since gone viral on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

The clip has accrued hundreds of comments, with many noting how Indiefoxx was banned before the allegations came to light. Here is a Redditor commenting on the very fact, calling the act a "revenge plan":

"Girl really got unbanned and immediately came back with a revenge plan"

Details about leaked DMs where Indiefoxx appears to be talking about getting Amouranth banned

This is not the first time that Amouranth and Indiefoxx have come into online conflict. The two streamers are perceived as rivals. The latter was recently unbanned after more than a year, even though many thought the suspension was permanent.

The recent controversy caused such a stir because DMs leaked by AdrianaChechikTv seem to indicate that the recently unbanned Twitch streamer wanted to get Amouranth mass-reported. According to the screenshots, she planned to do it by organizing a podcast talk with Adriana.

AdrianaChechikTV @ChechikTv Like what is this drama starting bullshit, I am team woman. And when I said let’s do it I was referring to a collaboration not bringing a girl who’s banned on my twitch which is against tos to trash someone, you guys should start finding better idols to look up to. Like what is this drama starting bullshit, I am team woman. And when I said let’s do it I was referring to a collaboration not bringing a girl who’s banned on my twitch which is against tos to trash someone, you guys should start finding better idols to look up to. https://t.co/euxtaW30r8

In the DMs that were shared, Indiefoxx appears to say these words to one of AdrianaChechikTv's mutual correspondent Dan:

"When ur ready to do the podcast I have a way to get her banned."

She added that if enough people report Amouranth, it would get her banned after she exposes her for allegedly breaking Twitch Terms of Service:

"If we get enough viewers. They will naturally mass report. Once I show them how she's breaking the TOS."

Both ASMR streamers embroiled in this controversy have been known to be on the wrong side of multiple TOS violations in the past, with them getting banned on the same day back in 2021.

Reddit reactions to the news

A lot of Redditors were of the opinion that Indiefoxx should not have talked about Amouranth like that, pointing out that organizing mass reporting violates Twitch's policies of online harassment and, therefore, can get her banned. This would not be a good look considering she was just unbanned last month after more than 600 days:

One Redditor raised concerns about Amouranth's recent ban, speculating that it was under mysterious circumstances and that it could be for mass reporting.

