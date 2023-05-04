Why was Amouranth banned for the sixth time on Twitch?

Kaitlyn Siragusa, also known as Amouranth, received her sixth ban on Twitch today (May 4). Her previous ban occurred in February 2023, and she disclosed that she was also banned from TikTok. At the time, the exact reasons for her bans weren't explicitly stated, but it has been reported that it may be due to explicit content.

The specific reason for her most recent ban is currently unknown. However, it is important to mention that most of her previous bans were attributed to incidents of wardrobe malfunction and behavior that were deemed "inappropriate" or suggestive.

Amouranth banned again, fans react to the news

For those unfamiliar, Amouranth is a well-known streamer who features primarily in the Hot Tub and ASMR categories. Despite her popularity, she has been embroiled in multiple incidents that have led to disciplinary action from Twitch. One such incident occurred in June 2021 when she received her fourth ban for suggestively licking the microphone during an ASMR stream.

Twitch has a strict policy regarding sexual content and nudity, and they have established clear guidelines to ensure that their platform remains a safe and welcoming environment for all users.

Any violations of these guidelines, regardless of the streamer's popularity, can result in disciplinary action, such as temporary or permanent bans. Twitch's community guideline says:

"To maintain the health of our community, users are prohibited from broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, and linking to p*rnographic or s*xually explicit content, and from offering or soliciting any s*xual content in exchange for money, services, or items of value."

Fans swiftly picked up the news and took to various platforms to express their reactions. One such platform was the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where many users voiced their opinions on the matter. Below are some of the noteworthy reactions from the subreddit:

According to one fan, Amouranth's Twitch account has been experiencing technical difficulties:

Several fans also made reference to Kaitlyn's ongoing feud with Indiefoxx, who was recently banned from the platform following an apparent content war with Kaitlyn. It is worth noting that Indiefoxx has since been unbanned. Here are a few of the relevant reactions:

The streaming community also gave its reactions on Twitter:

Amouranth is known for being active on her social media accounts. However, she has yet to comment on the recent ban on Twitch.

