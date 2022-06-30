5 female Twitch streamers who have seen big controversies

Twitch streaming has been among the most popular vocational activities over the last decade. With the growth of media and the internet age, it has been considered a profitable venture. However, streaming also comes with a mixed bag of experiences.

With the rising fame of internet personalities, they are now considered to be on par with celebrities from other fields. When a person reaches that renown, it is often likely that they will become the topic of discussion among the streaming community, albeit in good and bad ways.

These female Twitch streamers have been in the news for significant reasons

1) Pokimane

Pokimane has been the talk of the town for a long time. With over 9M followers on Twitch, the Canadian streamer was always bound to have faced some controversy.

Earlier this year, her Twitch channel got DMCA'd for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender. This prompted a dispute with JiDion, who called her out on his stream for violating the copyright act.

JiDion later got a perma ban, but he got support from Ninja. Pokimane was not impressed with the gesture and criticized the Fortnite icon.

Ninja's wife later announced that they would sue her if she didn't stop 'defaming' her husband. However, JiDion later apologized to the 26-year-old on Twitter as they considered the beef over.

2) Alinity

Alinity is not unfamiliar with controversies, having risen to popularity due to her beef with PewDiePie. The streamer was caught in the eye of the storm when she appeared to have thrown her cat recklessly, live on stream.

This wasn't the only isolated incident, though. Alinity was also seen feeding alcoholic drinks to her cat, and in another stream, she even kicked her dog in the neck.

Strangely enough, the SPCA, having investigated the whole matter, decided not to pursue any legal charges against the Colombian.

3) BadBunny

BadBunny was dubbed 'The Greediest Streamer on Twitch' by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL. She saw flak coming her way after chastising her viewers for not donating money to her stream.

In the infamous broadcast, people heard her demanding money from her fans to view her content. She controversially said this:

"$5 a month! How do you have hours of time to watch this but not $5? I don't know what you are doing with your life when you have hours to watch Twitch. And not $5 to provide for the content that you watch."

She was criticized and called out by famous internet personalities, including H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

4) indiefoxx

indiefoxx is among the many streamers who launched their channels with one type of content and later shifted to another. The 27-year-old streamer had initially joined Twitch as a musician but soon changed to producing more suggestive content.

She was suspended six times from Twitch. Her latest ban seems to be permanent as her channel has not been reactivated since.

The internet star was previously banned due to inappropriate ASMR content. Her latest suspension, in June 2021, was also due to suggestive behavior.

5) InvaderVie

InvaderVie is a Canadian streamer and cosplayer who has faced lots of criticism for having an ungrateful attitude towards her fans. She is most infamous for calling her viewers "cheapskates" and "immature children" for not monetarily contributing to her channel.

This fiasco occurred during the pandemic when many of her viewers were unemployed or working with subsidized incomes. After her controversial comments, many streamers, such as xQc, berated her for being insensitive towards the streaming community.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

