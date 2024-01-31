5 biggest female streamers on Kick

Kick has emerged as a formidable rival to Twitch since its launch in January 2023. The platform has signed on several big streaming stars like xQc and Adin Ross, many of whom are originally from Twitch. The platform offers fewer moderation policies and a revenue split of 95:5 in favor of streamers.

The shift is not limited to only male creators. It includes popular female streamers such as Amouranth and Corrina Kopf, who have garnered a huge following on the platform.

This article explores the five biggest females on Kick.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Biggest 5 Female Streamers on Kick

1) Amouranth

Expand Tweet

On June 18, 2023, former Twitch streamer and Just Chatting personality Kaitlyn "Amouranth" announced her two-year contract with the Kick worth $30 million per year. She is the most followed streamer on the platform, having over 198,000 followers on her channel.

Amouranth's content revolves around Just Chatting and sometimes dabbling in trending games such as the recent viral hit Palworld, along with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption II. The streamer's ability to keep her audience engaged has allowed her to rack up over 1.3 million monthly hours watched.

2) Nadia

Expand Tweet

Former Twitch streamer Nadia is notoriously known for her controversies, including allegedly using aimbot in Warzone and defending Pokimane during the "broke boy" drama. She has over 35,000 followers on Kick and is watched for more than 375,000 hours every month.

She continues to stream Call of Duty on a regular basis, with this content receiving more than 100,000 hours watched monthly. This makes her one of the biggest female COD: Warzone players on Kick today.

Her broadcasting content has taken a shift towards Just Chatting streams, with her vlogging her daily life as well as interacting with her fans on the regular while streaming.

3) demisux

Expand Tweet

Although her main focus is Just Chatting streams, accounting for most of her monthly hours watched, demisux also dabbles into gaming every now and then. The streamer plays Fortnite, hosts Watch Parties, and also dabbles in Call of Duty every now and then to treat her audience.

The streamer has been romantically involved with Kick star Adin Ross in the past; however, the two have allegedly broken up since. She has over 58,000 followers on Kick and regularly uploads workout videos for those who are enthusiastic about fitness.

4) samxfrank

Expand Tweet

Sam Frank has often been embroiled in controversies alongside her partner, fellow Kick streamer N3on "Rangesh." The pair have been involved in multiple feuds with big-name streamers, including Adin Ross and Vitaly. Her altercation with Vitaly saw the streamer nearly get arrested on charges of battery.

Sam's content mostly focuses on Just Chatting streams, with her playing Fortnite and hosting interactive Watch Parties with her audience. The streamer has over 30,000 followers on the platform.

5) Woodbabi

WoodBabi's streams often showcase her working in her woodshop (Image via woodbabeee/X)

Streamer and OnlyFans model Woodbabi has a unique style of streaming in which she showcases herself building various items and art pieces in her woodshop. While doing so, she interacts and chats with her audience, creating an intriguing experience for the viewer.

The streamer has a significant viewership, with over 44,000 followers watching her content for over 183,000 hours per month. The streamer's consistent schedule also ensures that viewers don't miss out on her content.

The viral action-adventure video game Palworld has seen five million copies of its early access being sold within the first three days of its release, which was on January 19, 2024. Many creators are trying out the new title, which has taken over the streaming world by storm.