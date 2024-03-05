"I do not think streaming is a difficult job" - Pokimane disagrees with HasanAbi's controversial comment about conventional jobs

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has shared her thoughts on the recent controversial statements made by fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi." For those out of the loop, on February 25, 2024, a video, in which HasanAbi compared a "real job" to livestreaming, went viral on social media.
While drawing parallels between the two professions, the political commentator suggested that streaming "sucks the soul" out of someone, whereas a conventional job does not. He said:
"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But a real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."
During a desktop livestream from South Korea today (March 5, 2024), Pokimane shared her experience broadcasting from a laptop. She said streaming is really hard but quickly clarified that she does not think it is a difficult profession.
The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder said:
"Actually, I did stream off of a laptop when I first started. No, did I get a custom PC then? Well, like, years ago, I used to stream off of a laptop. Or maybe game off of a laptop. But never streamed. Streaming is so hard... off of a laptop."
She added:
"That was not me saying, 'Streaming is so hard,' by the way. Streaming... streaming is not the hardest job you can have, for sure, by far! I do not think streaming is a difficult job - I just want to make that very clear."
"There is nothing physically hard about it" - Fans react to Pokimane's comments about streaming being a difficult profession amid HasanAbi controversy
Pokimane's opinions quickly gained traction on social media platforms like X and Reddit. Drama Alert shared the Twitch streamer's clip on the Elon Musk-owned platform, and X user @FadeBurger commented:
One netizen wondered why the controversy was still a thing on the internet:
According to X user @brightwell2013, livestreaming can be mentally taxing but not physically exhausting. They added:
"Streaming may be mentally exhausting but there is nothing physically hard about it. Go swing a hammer for 12 hours."
Meanwhile, here's what the community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say about Pokimane's take:
In addition to HasanAbi, popular Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" has weighed in on the drama, agreeing with the Turkish-American personality's view. During a recent livestream, Clix compared livestreaming to construction work, arguing that "hard work is hard work."