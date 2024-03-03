"Hard work is hard work": Fortnite streamer Clix claims streaming video games can be a tough job, compares it with construction work

Days after Twitch streamer HasanAbi got in trouble for his statement, comparing streaming to "real jobs," Fortnite creator Cody "Clix" is going viral for stating content creation can be as tough as any other nine-to-five job. He went on to claim that any occupation can be "hard work" if the person doing it is giving their best.

In his argument, Cody compared streaming to construction work, explaining:

"Hard work is hard work at the end of the day. Like, construction is f*cking hard f*cking work if you are working your a** off. Streaming is hard work if you are actually working hard, you know what I am saying? That's deada** the biggest reality of every single thing."

When a viewer in the audience criticized him and commented about him making a living out of playing video games, Clix responded by saying:

"You're literally playing video for a living? Yeah, and you are a f*cking IRL NPC walking and doing nothing with their life, dude. Shut the f*ck up."

The streaming community has debated this issue since last week when a clip of HasanAbi stating that content creation, especially livestreaming, is soul-draining went viral after he compared it with conventional jobs. The comment sparked outrage, with many popular creators criticizing the take.

Clix, however, seems to be somewhat in agreement, and made an argument about how working hard in any profession is equal:

"Hard work is hard work. If you are working your a** off streaming compared to a person working a nine-to-five not giving a single f*ck and just getting it done, okay streaming is harder. But if you are working your a** off in a nine-to-five job and you have a streamer who is just streaming and not talking to chat and f*cking boring, that nine-to-five is harder than being a streamer."

The Fortnite streamer appeared offended after viewers objected to his take, and went on a rant about professional gamers:

"Okay, so why are y'all not pro? Why are you motherf**ckers not pro? Why? Why don't you guys are not winning tournaments, why you guys don't have $700,000 earned? If it's so f*cking easy, dude. Like damn, you all are pissing me off so much, bro."

Clix iterated his point about how gaming and entertaining a streaming audience can be hard work, just like any other occupation, saying:

"Why are you all acting like being a professional gamer is easy? Like, dude, being a professional gamer is hard work. But, a normal job is hard work also. Everything is hard work. If you are a disciplined motherfu**er who works hard, we are the same. You work hard and I work hard, we both work hard. That's the reality."

The clip has naturally generated a lot of reactions from the community, with people talking about it. Here are some general reactions to Clix's comments.

Regardless of which side of the debate you stand on, many will agree that IRL streaming can be challenging sometimes, with vloggers getting attacked and harassed while live. A few days ago, a Twitch creator was assaulted while he was streaming Pokemon GO on the streets of NYC in broad daylight.