"Selfish rat f**ck": Destiny calls out HasanAbi as Ludwig deletes Mogul Mail about his comments comparing 'real jobs' and streaming

Steven "Destiny" recently added to the ongoing beef with Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker, going on a rant after Piker criticized YouTube streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren for his stance on the recent controversy. For those who are out of the loop, Hasan has been getting a lot of backlash online for his comments about streaming and how it is more "soul-draining" than a "real job."

Apart from being a streamer, Ahgren is known for his Mogul Mail videos on YouTube, where he gives his take on controversies and scandals. In his latest video, he decided to talk about the viral comments by HasanAbi but later took down the video after Piker had a negative reaction while streaming on Twitch.

While reacting to HasanAbi's response to some of his fellow content creators' lack of support for his statements, Destiny called him selfish:

"Can I just say something, real quick? Because I don't think you understand how much of a selfish rat f*ck piece of sh*t Hasan is, okay? Hasan is expecting, he has this expectation, that these guys are going to throw out a life raft for him, when he is committing optics suicide, okay?"

Destiny gives his take on HasanAbi getting Ludwig to take down a YouTube video critical of his statements about jobs

Expand Tweet

Destiny then revealed why he thought this, and insinuated that HasanAbi was a hypocrite to expect help from fellow creators like Ethan Klein after he had refused to do the same in the past:

"That these guys are going to stake their reputation and throw him a life raft when he basically sat there and basically ridiculed Ethan for being upset after Hasan's fanbase was calling him a Nazi. Hasan was like, (mocking tone)'Well there's nothing I can do'"

A couple of popular streamers, such as Asmongold, seemingly agreed with what Piker had said. Still, anybody familiar with Twitch and YouTube's political side will know that Destiny and HasanAbi seldom see eye-to-eye, and the former continued his rant:

"Now he is rolling around like a baby who has sh*t his diaper twice with nobody to change it and crying that all these other streamers aren't throwing out life rafts to help Hasan because he can't control himself for two weeks without saying something else fucking re**rded."

Expand Tweet

Readers should note that Ludwig took down his Mogul Mail after getting pushback, and the community is not entirely convinced about the on-screen explanation provided by the YouTube streamer for removing the video.

Comment byu/MiserableSnow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MiserableSnow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

After Destiny's clip started garnering a lot of attention on social media, many have been talking about it. Here are some general reactions from the LivestreamFail subreddit.

Comment byu/MiserableSnow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MiserableSnow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/MiserableSnow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many in the community have called out Ludwig for removing the video just because HasanAbi did not like it. After the initial backlash for comparing streaming to conventional jobs, the political streamer clarified that he did not think a streamer's job was more mentally demanding than everything else. Rather, he believed some occupations drained your social battery less.