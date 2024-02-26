"These guys are full of sh*t": Community reacts as Forsen seemingly agrees with HasanAbi's controversial opinion on jobs

A clip featuring Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" has divided the community after the Swedish content creator appeared to seemingly agree with "HasanAbi" Piker on the recent debate about conventional jobs. For context, Piker has gone viral for his opinion that full-time livestreaming can take an immense toll on a person's mental health, unlike some other "real jobs."

HasanAbi's statements were reshared by viewers on social media, garnering a lot of backlash as many interpreted it as the streamer claiming content creation is easier than traditional nine-to-five jobs. Forsen was playing Supermarket Simulator on stream when he initially said something that made it seem like he agreed with Piker's statement:

"Why are you guys complaining about Monday, this ain't so hard... Just do this (work in a supermarket like in the game) for eight hours? Easy. I bet you even have breaks."

The clip has garnered a lot of backlash from the community, with many claiming it is tone-deaf and insensitive. In response, Redditor u/ CrazyStar_ called the streamers "full of sh*t":

"These guys are full of sh*t. I do agree that it’s hard (every job is hard) but you guys make millions and have a job far easier than most people and most other people that have a job paying millions."

Did Forsen really agree with HasanAbi about conventional jobs taking less of a mental toll on workers than streaming?

As is evident, the political streamer HasanAbi came under fire for his comments after a clip of his larger discussion on the mental toll streaming takes on content creators spread like wildfire on social media websites such as X. Fellow creators such as xQc also publicly disagreed with Haasn.

In subsequent posts, the streamer's supporters have noted that his comments did not mean to belittle conventional jobs but that he had just noted how streaming requires constant interaction with people, which can be more mentally draining than occupations that do not require much human contact.

Regardless, HasanAbi's comments have divided the community at large. After Forsen appeared to make light of the Supermarket Simulator, a person in his audience directly asked him if he agreed with Piker's take:

"Forsen, is this job hard? Recently my favorite streamer Hamas Piker, sorry I mean Hasan Piker, said that being a streamer is harder and more soul-draining than working a normal job like the one you're roleplaying right now. Is that true? Please clarify."

This time, Forsen appeared to disagree after initially making a joke about his audience:

"Um, is it more soul-draining? I guess it depends on what chat you have to read daily... But, uh, jokes aside. No, I would not say so."

Both the clips were shared on r/LivestreamFail, sparking yet another debate as viewers started discussing the issue. Here are some of the general reactions from both Reddit posts.

HasanAbi has seen a lot of negative reactions since his take went viral on social media, with many calling him out for being an out-of-touch millionaire.