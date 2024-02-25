"I would much prefer to sit here on my dumb a*s" - xQc responds to HasanAbi suggesting that streaming is harder than a "real job"

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has responded to political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" recent hot take. On February 25, 2024, a 20-second clip went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X, in which HasanAbi suggested that livestreaming is harder than a "real job."

The Turkish-American personality claimed that a "real job" can be gruesome and tiring; however, it "doesn't suck the soul" as streaming does. HasanAbi said:

"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But a real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

In response, Felix remarked that HasanAbi should "try a sales job." He then shared his thoughts on the "grand scheme of things," saying:

"It depends. I mean, the point of the fact is, like, maybe a few jobs. Maybe, in the grand scheme of things, I would much prefer to sit here on my dumb a*s than f**king go out there and f**king deal with dumb a*s f**king customers or clients, or f**k a*s h*es, bosses, and s**t."

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"And you just want to f**king say, 'How about f**k you and go die, man!' Well, you can't say that. Sorry, chat. Sorry. I had flashbacks. Guys, I had flashbacks. My bad. I take it all back. I forgot I'm on Twitch."

"Try a sales job" - xQc reacts to HasanAbi's hot take on streaming being harder than a "real job"

xQc was eight minutes into his livestream earlier today (February 25, 2024) when he came across HasanAbi's video on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. After hearing the political commentator imply that streaming is more difficult than a "real job," Felix exclaimed:

"Oh, try a sales job! Oh, nah! Oh, nah."

Timestamp: 00:08:15

The 28-year-old added:

"Yo, how about I match his salary for a month and he gets a sales job? Oof! Oh, nah! Hold on!"

Fans react to xQc's response to HasanAbi

The Twitch streamers' clip was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 383 fans chiming in, here are some pertinent reactions:

Some Redditors believed HasanAbi's comments were taken "out of context." Meanwhile, Reddit user BelovedGeminII sided with xQc's take.