"Bro took Johnny Depp route" - Fans believe xQc is "counter-suing" Adept after streamer says he is "finishing up some legal s**t"

During a Kick stream on February 19, 2024, Felix "xQc" discussed his legal battle with ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." While interacting with his audience, the French-Canadian personality claimed he was "finishing up some legal s**t." Stating that he had a "bunch of fees" and that he "didn't want" to be in the situation, xQc remarked:

"All of that will be probably, like, cleared down the line. I'm in the middle of finishing up some, like, legal s**t. 'Still?' No, just opposite. No, it's good. Yo, I mean... I mean, s**t. I mean, I had a bunch of fees and whatnot, right? I didn't even want this. Who's going to pay for that? Like, hello?"

The content creator continued:

"I didn't choose, want, or I didn't want to be in any of those positions. I didn't want to! I did nothing to warrant that either. I'm not going to take the f**king fall for it, brother."

Timestamp: 08:28:15

The 28-year-old's cryptic statements have gained significant traction on YouTube. In a video posted to his official clips channel titled, "xQc is Counter Suing Adept," YouTube user @RonelGV commented:

"Bro took Johnny Depp route."

"It ended up not being that costly" - xQc claims he paid approximately $100,000 as lawyer's fees during the court battle with Adept

During the same Kick broadcast, xQc divulged some financial information, stating that the lawyer's fees incurred during his court battle with Adept were not costly. He said:

"Yeah, lawyers are a little bit expensive. But it wasn't that bad. I don't remember how much it was. It ended up not being that costly. It's expensive, but like... it's not something that I'll lose sleep on."

The former Overwatch pro then revealed that he had paid approximately $100,000 in legal fees. He added:

"100k? Yeah, around. I think, total. I hate seeing bills and s**t. Right? I hate to pay bills manually and have to talk about it and do it. I just f**king, at one point, I was like, 'Give me the f**king portal. Give me the retainer portal, or whatever.' And I just loaded it up, like, with $50k or some s**t. And I was like just f**king, 'Do the lawyer thing and I'll do the f**king paying thing.'"

On February 16, 2024, a clip of xQc suggesting that he felt bad for Adept having to pay legal bills following the court case went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.