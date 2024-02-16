"They should get back together" - Fans react as xQc suggests he feels bad for Adept having to pay legal bills after court case

A recent Felix “xQc” stream had the streamer discussing the legal battle with Adept - at least in brief. The discussion of legal fees was brought up, and the content creator admitted that he felt pretty bad for his former partner, who likely had to pay impressive amounts of legal fees after their court battle. This, of course, led to a significant response, with many calling Felix foolish for saying this.

Not everyone mocked xQc for how he felt, but many netizens openly ridiculed the man, especially after all he went through in this particular court battle. Some on the LiveStreamFails subReddit even suggested, jokingly or not, that the two get back together again:

“They should get back together.”

Fans discuss and react to xQc’s thoughts on Adept’s legal fees after their court battle

(Clip begins at 2:48:00)

While streaming on Twitch, xQc responded to someone who suggested that legal fees aren’t that bad. Felix then pointed out that it’s not all about him in this particular situation. This also involved Adept paying legal fees after her court case against Felix ended.

The streamer then opened up about his thoughts on the situation, stating that he feels bad that Adept also has to pay legal fees after their year-long court battle wrapped up:

“It’s not just about me though. A legal battle has . . . legal things have two people in it. Right? It’s draining for two people; not just me. You think I enjoy or like that somebody has to pay fees? That doesn’t make me feel good or whatever. I don’t like it. It’s sh***y.”

When it came to his chat, there was a mixed response of people who agreed. However, some felt that since Adept wanted to take xQc to court to get a large chunk of his money, this was the price she had to pay for it.

Many fans feel Adept still has a hold on the streamer.

Many find xQc to be foolish in how he feels about this situation for a variety of reasons. There have been discussions and threats of Adept starting an OnlyFans account in the past, but this never took place. There are quite a few netizens who feel that if he winds up paying her legal fees to prevent her from going to a website like OnlyFans, he’s very foolish.

Others think this is just code for him admitting he’s paying her legal fees. Netizens would also mock the streamer for feeling this way, considering she tried to ruin his career and take everything from him. She even accused him of sexual assault. With that in mind, many fans think she deserves zero sympathy.

At this time, it’s unknown if xQc is going to pay Adept’s legal fees, but many think it will happen and that he’s foolish for doing so. All that was made clear was that the streamer felt bad that it was happening at all.