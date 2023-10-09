"Pay me money or I do OnlyFans": xQc claims Adept threatened to start OF if he refused to give money

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" has recently caused a stir on social media after claiming that his former partner and Twitch streamer Adept had apparently threatened to start an OnlyFans account if he refused to give her money. The couple went through a public breakup last year, which ultimately led to them getting embroiled in a legal battle. While most details of the case are not public, with the trials over, Felix has been revealing bits and pieces of information on his Twitch and Kick livestreams.

While opening a number of cases looking for a rare knife in CS2, xQc told his audience that Adept had allegedly tried to force him to give her money with the threat of starting an OnlyFans account:

"At one point, there was literally an ongoing, recurring threat of 'Pay me money, or I do OnlyFans' type of sh*t. It is what it is."

The clip was shared by viewers on a range of social media platforms, with the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail going gaga over it.

"I am not kidding": xQc accuses Adept of threatening him with starting an OnlyFans if he would not pay her money

As one of the most popular live-streamers out there, xQc has quite a big fanbase, with tens of thousands of people tuning in to watch his streams on a regular basis. Back in the day, his relationship with the fellow content creator was a pretty public affair, with fans regularly commenting on it.

With the former couple going to court, their separation has naturally piqued the interest of many in the community, with viewers taking sides. Felix's fans have been pretty anti-Adept, and the alleged information about her threats has clearly resonated with many with the news going viral on social media.

That said, even a number of xQc's viewers could not believe it when he claimed that his former partner made such threats. After the revelation, the chat was full of people asking if it was true. The streamer, however, appeared quite serious and doubled down, saying:

"I am not kidding."

Social media reactions

Here are a couple of reactions to the clip from xQc fans sourced from X (formerly Twitter) and r/LivestreamFail.

