"Is that normal behavior?": Adept accuses xQc of getting two women pregnant in two weeks

In her recent livestream, Sam "Adept" seemingly accused her former partner Felix "xQc" of trying to get two separate women pregnant in two weeks. The online drama concerning Felix and other streamers such as Sam, Fran, and JesseSMFI has taken over the Twitch community, with accusations of cheating, manipulation, and physical abuse being brought up by concerned parties.

In a recent livestream, Adept appeared to be accusing xQc of trying to get two girls pregnant at the same time and insinuated that it was not normal behavior, saying:

"Have you guys ever tried to get two women pregnant within one week of each other? Have you guys ever tried to do that? Is that normal behavior? Is that something that your parents do or your brothers do? Who does that?"

After calling out JesseSMFI for revealing she was pregnant, Adept hints xQc had gotten more than one woman pregnant at the same time

The last couple of days has brought up a string of scandals to light pertaining to the relationships of xQc and his fellow Twitch streamers such as Fran, Pokelawls, and Adept. After an online feud with Pokelalws went viral among fans, Fran took to her stream to announce the reason she broke up with Felix was because he cheated on her.

Shortly thereafter, the Canadian streamer confirmed the news, accepting that he had cheated, and even went live to address it to his fans. Subsequently, more information came to light after posts on Twitter from JesseSMFI went viral, claiming Sam had told him that Fran might be pregnant and that she herself was previously with child.

Expand Tweet

With this information going public, Adept appeared to be in quite some distress as she broke down onstream crying and reprimanded Jesse, saying:

"Either way, for him to mention that - you don't speak on other, like, on a women's pregnancy. That's none of your business!"

Readers should note that Sam and Felix are currently locked in a legal battle, and there are restraining orders in place. That said, shortly after this, she took to Twitch and called out her former partner, hinting he had gotten multiple women pregnant back to back.

While playing Subway Surfer, she told her viewers:

"I wasn't the only one at the time, from what I was being told, who was concerned about being pregnant during that time. During those weeks..."

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were not happy with her accusations. Here are a couple of commenters criticizing Adept:

The drama involving Fran, xQc, and Adept has become quite the talking point of the streaming community. Readers might want to read up more about the ongoing legal battle between Felix and Sam for more context behind the scandals and the restraining orders, which have only complicated the drama.