"Doesn't the other side tell you everything?" - Adept goes live on Twitch and fans believe she "confirmed" selling xQc's McLaren

Sammy "Adept" went live on Twitch on February 25, 2024, following the recent controversy involving Felix "xQc." For those unaware, on February 22, 2024, the French-Canadian internet personality claimed that his McLaren 720S Spider, which made headlines several times in the past year, was allegedly sold by "someone." Many believed he was referring to Adept.

Here's what xQc said:

"After the whole court stuff, my assets are protected by court order and whatnot. You know? Like my cars, or whatever. Um, somebody decided to not only use but also sell the car, um, against the court orders. If somebody does not care about the law then, it is what it is. I don't know what to tell you."

A minute-long clip from Adept's recent livestream has gained significant traction on X. She stated that she didn't have much to say about the situation as the "other side" had already told the community "everything." She said:

"Will I be speaking on anything today? Like what? Isn't the other side telling you guys all the truth? Doesn't the other side tell you everything? What do I have to say? What do I have to say? You guys know all the truth, don't you?"

With hundreds of netizens commenting on the content creator's clip, X user @iqkev wrote:

"Adept confirms that she sold the McLaren."

Expand Tweet

Netizens chime in on Adept's clip amid the recent controversy with xQc

xQc and Adept have been making headlines since 2022, when the former Overwatch pro revealed that he was compelled to choose between his girlfriend and family following a dispute. Things took a turn for the worse in January 2023, when Adept showed up at Felix's house, with the latter abruptly ending his livestream. This was the moment when Adept accused the Twitch star of violating court orders.

On December 5, 2023, xQc announced that he was "no longer in any significant legal battle," implying that he had won the court case against his former partner. However, a new controversy arose on February 22, 2024, when the 28-year-old claimed that his McLaren 720S Spider was sold in violation of a court order.

As mentioned earlier, Adept hosted a Twitch broadcast on February 25, 2024, and a clip from her livestream went viral on X. User @xQcReviews shared another moment from the broadcast, during which the content creator was heard saying:

"No, it's true. It's true whatever you've heard from the other side. I mean... I'm sure they've told you everything. It's true."

Expand Tweet

Here's what netizens had to say about the streamer's clip:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, during a livestream on February 20, 2024, xQc made some cryptic statements, saying he was "finishing up some legal s**t." This prompted the online community to speculate that he was "counter-suing" Adept.