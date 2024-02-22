"She went broke": Fans troll Adept after xQc claims his McLaren was sold in violation of a court order

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently claimed that his car, a McLaren 720S Spider, was allegedly sold by "someone," and many believe that he was referring to his former partner and fellow content creator Sam "Adept." Furthermore, Felix revealed that his assets, including the McLaren, are supposedly frozen by the courts due to the recent legal battle, insinuating that the sale of the car was illegal.

Readers should note that at no point did the streamer mention Adept's name, possibly due to legal reasons. Regardless, a clip of xQc talking about it has gone viral on social media, with viewers taking the opportunity to troll her. One Redditor even called her broke, writing:

The Canadian streamer had revealed back in December that he had won a major victory in court, announcing that he was no longer in a "significant legal battle.' However, judging by what he said about his car being sold, that might not last.

In the recent clip that has gone viral, xQc explains:

"After the whole court stuff, my assets are protected by court order and what not. You know? Like my cars, or whatever. Um, somebody decided to not only use but also sell the car, um, against the court orders. If somebody does not care about the law then, it is what it is. I don't know what to tell you."

xQc shares a picture of his McLaren as proof that it was sold by Adept, revealing why he is not buying it back

xQc and Adept had an on-and-off relationship for years until they had a major public fallout back in 2022. Since then, both of them have been locked in a legal battle over their breakup, with many accusations being made from both sides. The McLaren 720S Spider got sucked up into the lawsuit as well after Adept contested its ownership.

The off-screen drama made its way to Twitch and other social media on several occasions, with both the streamers clashing online, albeit indirectly and sometimes not saying each other's names. This may be the reason why xQc did not mention her name while talking about the sale of the car, but it was clear to his viewers from the context that it was Adept that he was talking about.

What's more, he went on to showcase a picture of what looked like his McLaren 720S Spider on stream as proof that it had been sold. His audience members even suggested that the streamer could try to buy the car back from the people Adept sold it to.

However, xQc revealed that he was choosing not to, insinuating that there are some legal issues:

"I could buy the car back, but I am choosing not to right now. Um, because it is what it is. Because then I will be doubling down. There's a whole court proceeding or a thing happening right now."

The incident has naturally gone viral on social media, with many people trolling Adept in the process. Here are some more general reactions.

It is unclear what will happen now, but fans have been expecting xQc to counter-sue Adept for some time now.