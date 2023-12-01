Indie developer calls out Forsen for skipping tutorial and getting frustrated with their new game

An indie developer has called out Twitch star Sebastian "Forsen" for labeling their video game "sh*t." Labrys is a recently released multiplayer survival horror game title that the Swedish streamer decided to play on one of his recent broadcasts. However, he didn't know how to play it because he didn't realize that he had skipped the tutorial.

Having been released on November 29, 2023, Labrys has not really had much time to shine. The title combines the usual elements of the online survival-horror genre with some rogue-like features, such as randomly generated maps and co-op. Despite the game having a 'How To Play' mode right on the main menu, however, Forsen decided to go in blind.

"But hey, he streamed my game!": Small developer talks about the impact of Forsen streaming their game

The viral post on Reddit criticizing the streamer (Image via r/pcgaming)

Forsen is one of the most popular European personalities on Twitch and is known for livestreams where he plays a wide range of video games. He has become a very popular content creator on the platform, with a viral emoji even named after him.

Having recently recovered from COVID-19, the former Starcraft player recently resumed his normal schedule after a hiatus of 10 days and started playing a few indie games, including Labrys. However, not everything went right, as several stream snipers bought the title to play with him. He also got frustrated for not getting its mechanics right.

In the clip above, the Twitch star can be heard cursing at the game after finishing a match. After killing another player, he described the title as "sh*t":

"I am the best, you guys are sh*t at video games. You are sh*t at sh*t video games."

In a viral post on the subreddit r/pcgaming, one of Labrys' developers claimed that the reason Forsen was "clueless" was because he knowingly skipped the tutorial and got frustrated when the game did not adequately explain things in the multiplayer mode.

However, the developer expressed contentment that a big streamer had played their game:

"He ignored the tutorial and then got frustrated because he was clueless.But hey, he streamed my game!"

They also noted that Forsen, who is known to break any game he plays on stream, encountered a bug while playing Labrys that they had not found in their testing:

"He also managed to find a small bug that I have never seen before or can replicate now , uh oh."

The developer also talked about the upsides and downsides of popular streamers playing indie games and revealed that around 30 people had purchased their title while Forsen was streaming:

"I got around 30 purchases when he started streaming then got 20 refunds. I am assuming this is the people who only bought the game to stream snipe. So yes, I think a very large streamer playing the game did more harm than good."

Here are some general reactions to the post, with a majority of Redditors talking about trying out the game after the developer used the post to giveaway free keys.

Comment byu/Nightwish001 from discussion inpcgaming Expand Post

Comment byu/Nightwish001 from discussion inpcgaming Expand Post

Comment byu/Nightwish001 from discussion inpcgaming Expand Post

Last month, Forsen finally beat xQc's Minecraft record and announced that his speedrun cannot be topped. It has been over a month since the record was set, and xQc is still in the process of catching up to him.