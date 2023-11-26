"Like Jesus": Forsen makes triumphant return to streaming after 10 days of absence, confirms he got COVID

Sebastian "Forsen" has been a topic of discussion on social media for over a week now due to his sudden absence. On November 17, he had tweeted that he wouldn't be streaming due to being unwell. This left many of his fans worried and questioning his whereabouts. However, on November 26, 2023, Forsen returned to streaming on Twitch.

A clip from Sebastian's broadcast explaining his disappearance has been posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

One fan commented on the thread that this streamer had been resurrected like Jesus. They said:

"Like Jesus FeelsStrongMan."

"I had Corona" Forsen announces the reason he wasn't streaming

After Forsen announced that he was sick and wouldn't be able to stream, fans had assumed the worst. Many questioned his whereabouts, and some even thought the streamer had passed away. Several fans even held a memorial stream for him and created troll Reddit posts.

After nine days, the popular streamer is back on Twitch and has announced that he was suffering from COVID-19, due to which he was unable to stream. He said:

"I've been very sick (coughs). I had corona. For the first time, I had corona."

Another Reddit post on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail announced and confirmed that the streamer was suffering from Corona along with the clip.

Viewers had a lot to say about the comeback of the popular streamer.

Many users like this one joked that the streamer was dead, and this was just AI.

This user said that everyone knew that Sebastian would be coming back and thinking that he had passed away was "fumb."

Forsen has not responded to any memorial posts or posts of his passing. He streamed PUBG and Peaks of Yore on his stream from November 26, 2023, and usually plays Minecraft, Hearthstone, and Counter-Strike on Twitch. He also is famous for his Just Chatting and IRL streams.

Sebastian has seen his fair share of controversies. With 1.7M Twitch followers, the streamer remains active on social media.