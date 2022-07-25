"Still falling by the way": Forsen breaks Stray with a hilarious glitch and falls through the floor

Hans "Forsen" was playing Annapurna Interactive's new game, Stray, when he managed to find a funny glitch that made his cat protagonist clip through the game world and fall into the nothingness below:

"It's lonely in the void. Still falling by the way."

The incident provided a light-hearted break for his fans, who made fun of the fact that the streamer seems to break every game he plays.

With the release of the highly anticipated cat game Stray, many content creators on Twitch have taken to streaming the short but sweet game for their viewers. The game is a beautiful story about a cat trying to get back to its family through a robot-infested cyberpunk dystopia.

Forsen fans make fun of the streamer for encountering a glitch in every game he plays

(Timestamp 2:29:30)

During a recent stream, everything appeared to be going well for the streamer as he seemed to be enjoying the game. The glitch occurred when, in Chapter 3, Forsen had to find Doc's secret lab hidden in Seamus's home. The former Starcraft Pro was already having difficulty opening a chest because of binary codes for a safe in The Slums.

After entering Seamus's house, the streamer even asked the NPC if it knew binary:

"I don't know. Speak binary?"

To find the lab, players have to knock down photographs from the wall in the room. While trying to do that, the cat would jump back each time a photo or painting fell to the floor. After a particular jump, the streamer's character clipped through the wall and floor, falling endlessly into the void. For over a minute, the streamer looked on as the cat fell from the game world and commented:

"It's lonely in the void. Still falling by the way."

Fans loved the situation, praising him for breaking yet another game. The limitless fall meant the game would just keep running, and it had to be stopped by reloading from the last checkpoint.

Stray broke Annapurna Interactive's Day One sales record with over 60k concurrent players on Steam. The cyberpunk aesthetic and ability to pilot a cat through the concrete jungles of a dystopian city is enticing to a large audience, and its wide positive reception is proof of that.

Like many streamers such as xQc, Forsen too tried his hand at the game. The game is distinct because it lets players control a cat. With surprisingly life-like animations, Stray allows for some refreshing platforming and puzzle-solving mechanics due to its feline protagonist.

Fans reacting to the glitch

There is a running gag in Forsen's community about him breaking every game he touches. So when he glitched through the floor in Stray, it made a lot of them pretty ecstatic about yet another bug:

Chat reacting to the glitch (Image via forsen/Twitch)

Stray is a short and sweet adventure sure to be a favorite among cat lovers. Combine the unique perspective of a feline protagonist with a cyberpunk world, and you've got this season's masterpiece beloved by fans of all genres.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far