How to find every Safe and their code in Stray

Stray is the new adventure game from Annapurna and BlueTwelve Studios that puts players in the role of a wandering cat in a sci-fi world. The game encourages exploration and demands a keen eye from its players if they want to find all the unique treasures.

One can find tons of strange collectibles throughout the game's post-cyberpunk world. Wandering around and finding everything from friendly robots to killer aliens is part of the gameplay. Some of the game's important resources and hidden collectibles will require cracking into a safe.

Finding safes and codes in Stray

Nebraska Humane Cats @NHSCats



Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i! 🎮Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz https://t.co/BFLZJCxslX

Stray players are encouraged to keep an eye on every wall and environmental detail in the beautiful cyber-city. Throughout the world, they will find two safes and two secret doors in different chapters that hold hidden treasures.

In Chapter: 3 The Flat, players can find the code 3748 on a wall above a shelf. They will be entering the room as part of the game, right before they leave chapter three for chapter four, but will need to look in the mirror to see the code. It's on a whiteboard, in a room right before the digipad, just follow the game's natural path.

The Slums hold a safe and a door. The first is near the musician robot Morusque in an alley filled with trash. Interact with it, then show what it drops to Elliot. He'll lead the cat to the Duffer Bar. Players will have to interact with the painting above the neon sign to reveal the code which is 1283.

The second Slums code is in Seamus's home. Players will find a table right next to Seamus that they can jump onto. Knock down the robot painting to reveal the digipad. The code is spelled out by the clocks on the wall, and the numbers are 2511.

Finally, the last safe is in the electronics store in Midtown. Players should check behind the partition to reveal a note that reads "2458 edoC." The safe is located on the highest shelf in the store. The code is backward, so enter 8524 to crack the final safe.

What can players find in the safes in Stray?

G4F Records @G4F_Records



Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs



Album on Spotify - #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out!Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrsAlbum on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out! Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs😺Album on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… https://t.co/ilJqZOyn1s

Stray players have quite a few collectibles to pick up if they want to get all the trophies. Unlocking and opening the four safes is key to several of the game's optional quests.

Two of the codes open hidden doors that allow for easier travel throughout the game. The first secret door is necessary, while the second reveals Sheamus's secret room.

The safes each contain a piece of a larger collectible challenge. The Duffer Bar safe hides the eighth music sheet that players will need to complete the atmospheric score and the resulting trophy. The electronic store safe hides the cat badge, one of the many badges that also results in a trophy.

Stray hides many interesting details for players who are paying close attention. This puzzling adventure is great at putting its rewards in fun, weird places.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far