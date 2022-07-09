Stray: Leaked trophy list reveals all kinds of cat shenanigans, including "meowing" 100 times

BlueTwelve Studio's upcoming indie game, Stray, offers a rare fantasy to players, one that many would surely have hoped and dreamt of. The game will let players step into the furry little paws of a ginger cat lost in a futuristic cyberpunk city as it tries to make its way back to its family.

The gameplay trailers for Stray have already showcased the unique protagonist roaming the expanse of the city while being involved in the usual escapades expected from a cat. The developers have done an impeccable job in capturing the character's feline mannerisms, and if the trophy list is to be believed, players will thoroughly experience the life of a kitty in their journey.

Players will have to meow, jump, and scratch to score the Platinum trophy in Stray

As revealed in Exophase, Stray has 25 trophies that players can achieve. Although these include certain mission-specific objectives that players will have to complete, a number of them are clever and cute plays on the stereotypical behavior of cats.

Anyone vying for the Platinum trophy will have to meow a hundred times, jump five hundred times, scratch a vinyl, dunk a basketball, change TV channels, and nuzzle, among other things.

The complete list is as follows:

Territory - Scratch in every chapter.

Badges - Collect all badges.

Télé à chat - Browse through all of the TV channels.

I Remember! - Gather all B-12 memories.

Cat's best friend - Nuzzle up against 5 robots.

Cat-a-strophe - Try to play mahjong with the robots.

Curiosity Killed the Cat - Wear the paper bag.

Meowlody - Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.

Eye Opener - Complete the game and open the city.

Al-Cat-Raz - Go to jail.

Catwalk - Reach Midtown.

Cat Got Your Tongue? - Have B-12 translate a robot.

Not Alone - Meet B-12.

Missed Jump - Fall inside the city.

I am Speed - Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

Pacifist - Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.

Scratch - Scratch the vinyl in the club.

No More Lives - Die 9 times.

Sneakitty - Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.

Can't Cat-ch Me - Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.

Boom Chat Kalaka - Dunk the basketball.

Productive Day - Sleep for more than one hour.

Cat-a-Pult - Jump 500 times.

A Little Chatty - Meow 100 times.

All Done - Unlock all trophies.

The cyberpunk world of Stray is inhabited by robots and machines. A warm color palette will greet the players as they play through the game and discover its various oddities.

Be it running around with feline grace, knocking over glass bottles, or going to sleep bundled, players will seemingly be in for a treat when Stray arrives on July 19. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, the game will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5 and PC.

