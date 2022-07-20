Stray: Where are all the energy drinks?

Stray has a number of collectible objectives that players can gather. One can choose to collect all the music sheets found in The Slums and give them to the street musician, Morusque, who will give the player a music badge. It will also unlock the Meowlody achievement. Players can also collect various memories of B-12, the companion drone, scattered all over the game.

Another thing that players need during their playthrough is energy drinks. Although there are no trophies or rewards to collect, players will require these cans to get all the music sheets, memories, and goods at Azooz in-game.

Tracking energy drinks in Stray

The Slums has four energy drinks that players can gather. These can be found by interacting with vending machines. Although the settlement has a number of these machines, only four of them dispense the desired cans.

Upon finding such lit-up machines, players can go near the keypad where they will get the prompt to interact, which will shoot out a can.

Energy drink vending machines can be found in the following locations in The Slums:

The vending can opposite Morusque (Image via Stray)

The easiest one is right opposite Morusque, who can be found on the street to the left where the player meets the Guardian. There are two vending machines here, with one in working condition. Players need to go ahead and interact.

One of the vending cans (Image via Stray)

Players need to exit Momo's apartment and take the bucket lift down. Follow the plank to a rooftop with glass bottles that can be knocked over and a robot lying on the mattress looking at the stars. Players need to go straight ahead to the next rooftop with a couch and a TV, take a left and drop down. They will find a vending machine there.

One of the vending cans (Image via Stray)

From where the cat first meets the Guardian, the player needs to go towards the Super Spirit Laundy. Keeping the shop to the cat's left, the player must go straight ahead, up the stairs at the end till they come to the graffiti "R.I.P. Humans." On its left, there is a working vending machine.

One of the vending cans (Image via Stray)

From where the player meets the Guardian, they need to go towards the Grandma, take a right till the ladder and the stack of boxes, take a right past the robot watching the television, and up the stairs. Players must look above to see several wooden beams they can jump on. Follow those to find a vending machine on a balcony.

Players can take all the energy drinks to the vendor to get one music sheet and the ancient relic. The former costs one energy can and the latter requires three. Stray has finally been released and is available on both PC and PlayStation 4 & 5.

