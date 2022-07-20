Stray Meowlody Trophy guide: How to collect all music sheets in the cyberpunk cat game

Stray, one of the most anticipated indie titles of 2022, is finally out and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Sportskeeda's own review called the game and its world a sheer delight.

Players not only get to enjoy the central storyline and the usual cat shenanigans, but can also choose to complete side missions and collectables, one of which is the Meowlody Trophy.

Stray features a handful of unique humanoid robots to interact with, and Morusque is one of them. A street musician with a petrol-can guitar and no songs, they can be found to the left of the Guardian in an empty sitting under a canopy.

There are cushions lying beside them where the cat can take a nap on. Morusque will ask players to provide him with music sheets that can be found scattered across the map.

Upon being given the sheet, Morusque will start playing the tune and the player can go take a catnap beside him while enjoying it. There are eight sheets to be found, and this article provides a guide to each of them. Once players collect them all, they will unlock the Meowlody Trophy.

Locating all the music sheets in Stray

Sheet 1/8

The first sheet in Momo's Apartment (Image via Stray)

This can be found in Momo's apartment. They are one of the Outsiders whom players will meet early on in the game and is central to game's progression. Once players have made it to Momo's apartment, they have to find their way to the bathroom, which is the left door to the left of the kitchen.

The cat can easily walk through the bars at the bottom of the door. Players can get to the music sheet by jumping up to the shelf.

Sheet 2/8

The second sheet outside Clementine's Apartment (Image via Stray)

Players need to step out of Clementine's apartment through the window and jump onto the pipe on the left. They will then have to follow the pipe ahead before jumping up onto the balcony on the left with a table and a couple of chairs.

The music sheet is on the table that players can quickly grab by jumping up on the table.

Sheet 3/8

The painting in Elliot's home (Image via Stray)

The third sheet can be found in Elliot's home on the ground floor. Players can find the place by following the sign posts. The door can be opened by scratching on it, which will make a robot open it from the inside.

Players need to step into the room, go straight ahead to the large painting, and grab the music sheet taped to it.

Sheet 4/8

The fourth sheet has to be exchanged with an energy drink (Image via Stray)

This one is with the merchant vendor in The Slums, known as Azooz. They sell a lot of things, including a music sheet for which they want one can of energy drink.

Players will be able to get a can of energy drink at various places. The easiest one for this task is to procure it from the vending machine right across from Morusque. Once players have the can, they should go right ahead and make the trade.

Sheet 5/8

The fifth sheet in the Dufer Bar (Image via Stray)

The fifth sheet can be found on the first floor of the Dufer Bar on the table to the left of the pool table. Players can simply jump onto the table and grab the music sheet.

The pool table will provide a short distraction though.

Sheet 6/8

In Clementine's Apartment (Image via Stray)

This one is found in Clementine's apartment, another of the Outsiders. Once players have made their way to their apartment, they will notice sliding doors with broken glass panes that the cat can jump through.

After doing so, players need to turn right and the music sheet will be found residing on a bookshelf towards the foot of the bed.

Sheet 7/8

The seventh sheet (Image via Stray)

This can be found when the player goes in search of Doc's notebook. This apartment is filled with piles and stacks of books, which make for an interesting solution. Players will notice a small room in the middle with a grand piano and a dead robot holding a book.

The music sheet is attached to the piano. Players can also play their own tune by running along the keys.

Sheet 8/8

The final sheet (Image via Stray)

For this one, players will have to cross Morusque, head straight ahead to the end of the street and then make a left turn to find the safe. They will be able to pick up the item "Safe's mysterious password." This involves solving what the four-digit key is to retrieve the music sheet that is within the locked safe.

After giving the last badge (Image via Stray)

Players wishing to look for ways to solve the password can check here. Upon giving Morusque all the sheets, they will present players with the Music Badge. The Meowlody Trophy will also be completed.

