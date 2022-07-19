Stray: How to crack the safe in The Slums

After a long wait, Stray is finally out, and the initial reception has been highly positive. Critics have been quick to praise the fidelity of the protagonist and the gorgeous rendering of the cyberpunk world. Sportskeeda's review of the title has called it one of the unique titles this year.

The game features a ginger cat who gets separated from its family early in the game and falls into the forgotten cybercity that makes the playspace. Stray's narrative focuses on the little one's journey back to its family. Along the way, the cat befriends several robots and gets invested in their hopes and struggles.

Although Stray does not offer many options to stray and guides the player from one objective to another, there are some collectibles and side missions that players can spend their time on. One of these is cracking the safe in The Slums, which is tied up with another collectible side-mission.

Cracking The Slums' safe in Stray reaps rewards

Getting to The Slums (Image via Stray)

The Slums is the first robot settlement that the cat will be exploring. Players will reach The Slums in the fourth chapter after traversing Dead City and The Flat.

After a brief cut scene about robot inhabitants running away in fear from the unknown visitor, the space opens up to the protagonist for exploration as long as they don't eat anyone.

Go straight ahead and take a left (Image via Stray)

Players must turn to the left from where the Guardian stands to find the safe. The place ahead is lit in a warm yellow hue. Mozarque, the street musician, sits there waiting for players to give him music sheets to play. Cross them and there will be a small dark alley to the left.

Take the item (Image via Stray)

Players will notice the safe. Upon getting closer to it, players will have the option to interact with it and take the item, "Safe's mysterious password." The text is illegible text on a piece of pink paper. Upon showing it to any robot, they would say that it is an "ancient binary code" and that "only a real geek can read this."

Talking to other robots (Image via Stray)

To find this "real geek," players must look for Elliot. The Slums have signposts that guide players to various locations on the map. To find Elliot's place, one has to make their way back to the Guardian and then take a left down the staircase back the way they had come from at the beginning of the chapter.

Door to Elliot Programming (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The lane will have a quick left and then right turn. Upon the last turn, players encounter a door on their right with various schematics and designs. The cat will have to scratch the door for someone to open it from inside. Once inside the house, players must go up the stairs, talk to Elliot and show him the mysterious password.

Eliot decodes the message (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Elliot decodes and says that the rendezvous point is the Dufer Bar. Players will then leave the house and make their way back to the Guardian. After making the short right turn, they will notice the bar on their right with a couple of robots and the bartender inside.

The Bar (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Getting the code (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Players must stroll in, jump on the counter and go to the extreme left. There will be a painting on the wall that can be interacted with. Scratching it drops the painting and reveals the code to open the safe written on the wall - "1283." After inputting the code, the safe opens up to reveal the eighth music sheet players can pick up and give to Mozarque.

Enjoying music (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

When the player gives the sheet to Mozarque, they note that it is called "Unreadable Sheet Music" and that they will try to play it. All that needs to be done is lie beside them in a bundle and sleep.

