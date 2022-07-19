How many trophies does Stray Have?

Stray is a game about being a lone feline wanderer in a beautifully realized cyberpunk world. It captured the attention of tons of gamers with its unique art style, unusual gameplay promises and fascinatingly opaque gameplay trailers.

Released July 19, Annapurna Interactive's latest unique title has received a great deal of praise from critics and audiences. This charming game encourages players to explore and experience life through the eyes of a nomadic animal. But even the most tranquil game will have completionists who want to beat every challenge it has to offer.

Stray only has 25 Trophies

G4F Records @G4F_Records



Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs



Album on Spotify - #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out!Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrsAlbum on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out! Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs😺Album on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… https://t.co/ilJqZOyn1s

Good news to those hoping to unlock every trophy in Stray, it won't take them too long. This moody atmospheric game isn't really about winning a lot of special trophies, but it does have 25 accolades to earn.

The game doesn't feature any difficulty settings, so every player will be getting the same experience when they press start. While there aren't alternate ways to play the game, there is no way to get every trophy in a single run.

Most of the trophies in the game can be unlocked through normal play. Six out of the 25 available will be unlocked by a player who beats the game regardless of their choice.

A lot of the trophies in the game require small playful actions that a cat might take. They often have little gameplay benefit, but award a trophy for the feline virtue of messing around with other people's things.

Behavior such as meowing 100 times, scratching in every chapter, jumping 500 times, putting a paper bag on the cat's head, rubbing against robot legs or sleeping for a full hour each has a trophy. Putting a record on a turntable, clicking through every TV channel, knocking a basketball into a bin or jumping onto a mahjong board also have trophies.

Gameplay challenge trophies in Stray

Nebraska Humane Cats @NHSCats



Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i! 🎮Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz https://t.co/BFLZJCxslX

Most of the trophies in Stray involve normal gameplay or silly side activities, but there are a few specific ones. These challenges require specific choices during the game's action and stealth sections.

The game's primary enemy is the Zurk, and there are two trophies related to them. In their first appearance, players must escape without any of them latching on. In the later Sewer engagement with the alien menace, they must not use their weapon to earn another trophy.

Players must also sneak adequately to evade the drones in Midtown. Getting through without detection will grant a trophy.

They must collect all of the music sheets, all of B-12's memories, and all the badges to get trophies. Players will also earn a trophy for dying nine times.

The toughest challenge is I am Speed, which requires one to beat the game in under two hours. This will likely require a separate run because it insists that players skip most gameplay distractions.

Finally, Stray has the traditional Platinum trophy for those who've grabbed the other 24. A dedicated player can take home the game's entire suite of rewards in a couple of quick runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far