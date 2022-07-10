All upcoming PC Games of July 2022 - F1 22, Stray, Rune Factory 5, and more

From F1 22 to Rune Factory 5 to Stray, with various titles set to be released later this month, there are quite a few PC games for fans to look forward to.
For years, the PC gaming ecosystem has been synonymous with Steam. However, recent escapades from the Epic Games Store and their exclusivity over new titles have brought disruption to the market.
While Epic is still missing a lot of amenities offered by Steam for PC games, its free offerings have made it a household name in the PC games community. With that said, let’s look at the upcoming PC games in July.
PC Games releasing in July 2022
- F1 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July
- Fire Squad (PC) - 1st July
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 5th July
- Last Call BBS (PC) - 5th July
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 7th July
- RuinsMagus (PC) - 7th July
- Witch Strandings (PC) - 7th July
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 8th July
- Sword & fairy Inn 2 (PC) - 8th July
- Rune Factory 5 (PC) - 13th July
- The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 13th July
- Escape Academy (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July
- Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom (PC) - 14th July
- Meteora (PC) - 14th July
- Chimeraland (iOS, Android, PC) - 15th July
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 15th July
- Video Game Fables (PC) - 15th July
- As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July
- Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 19th July
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th July
- Stray (PC, PlayStation 5) - 19th July
- Obakeidoro! (PC) - 20th July
- TombStar (PC) - 20th July
- Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Dear Journey (PC) - 21st July
- Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 21st July
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) - 21st July
- Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 22nd July
- Neon Blight (PC) - 22nd July
- Life Makeover (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android) - 28th July
- Lost Epic (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - 28th July
- Vestaria Saga II: the Sacred Sword of Silvanister (PC) - 28th July
- Yacht Mechanic Simulator (PC) - 28th July
- The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July
- Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - 29th July
- Legends of Kingdom Rush (PC) - July 2022
- Necrosmith (PC) - July 2022
- Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022
- TriFox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) - July 2022
- Warhammer: Age of Sigma: Soul Arena (PC, iOS, Android) - July 2022
Readers should note that the release date of the above-mentioned PC games is subject to change and, as such, should be taken with a grain of salt. Some of the PC games set for release might be delayed to a date later than July 2022.