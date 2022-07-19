How to play the cyberpunk cat game Stray for free on PS4 and PS5?

The cyberpunk cat game Stray is set to be released on PS4, PS5, and PC today, and players on the PlayStation system can try it out for free.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studios and published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray lets players assume the role of a feline protagonist in a futuristic city. The third-person adventure title puts players in an open-world environment with a focus on atmosphere and exploration as the feline protagonist aims to reunite with their family.

The game has received high praise from several publications (including Sportskeeda Gaming) prior to its release. It is available for purchase on the PlayStation Store as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC. However, fans on the PlayStation platform can try it out for free without any monetary commitment.

Stray is free to play on PS4 and PS5 with the new PlayStation Plus Trial

PlayStation recently unveiled the newly revamped PlayStation Plus, offering a multi-tier approach for its players. The base Essential tier now offers multiplayer access, a couple of free games every month, and cloud access (similar to the previous PS Plus plan). With the new Extra tier, PS Plus offers players a library of PS4 and PS5 titles, similar to that of the Xbox Game Pass. There is also the Premium tier, which includes classic titles from PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 (via cloud) titles.

One of the latest games to join the service will go to Stray, which launches on PS Plus Extra and Premium on Day 1, meaning players subscribed to these tiers can play the game as part of their subscription service. Even players who haven't subscribed to the service can utilize the new seven-day trial to try the game for free and possibly even finish it.

PlayStation now allows players to try out the new PlayStation Plus (which includes Stray) for free. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

How to Play Stray for Free on PS4 and PS5 with the PlayStation Plus Trial

Head over to the PlayStation home page (https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps-plus/) and click on Sign In, located at the top right. Log in to an existing PlayStation account or create a new account. Click on View All Membership Plans and navigate to the Membership page. Select either PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium and proceed (the game is not included with PlayStation Plus Essential). As part of the seven-day trial, players can enjoy the service for a week without any monetary commitment. Make sure to cancel after seven days or the added payment method will get charged.

Stray launches today on PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and players can pick it up for their respective platforms.

