"You have to be willing to kill your stream" - Forsen explains why xQc can't beat his new Minecraft speedrun record

Twitch star Hans "Forsen" has once again managed to steal the thunder from fellow streamer Felix "xQc" in his pursuit of a new Minecraft speedrunning record. xQc, who had held the record since May 2023, found himself eating humble pie as Forsen clocked an incredible time of 15 minutes and 28 seconds, leaving the former's record of 16 minutes and 38 seconds in the dust by more than a country mile.

The story doesn't end there. Following the record-breaking speedrun, Forsen had a message for his rival, stating that breaking his new record would demand immense commitment. He said:

"You have to be willing to kill your stream."

"It is too much of a commitment" - Forsen's message to xQc after setting a new record in Minecraft

Forsen has once again worked his magic and set a new record for defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. After dethroning xQc's long-held record, the streamer remarked:

"You don't understand chat, you don't understand, alright? It is too much of a commitment. You have to be willing to kill your stream, alright? To get this. He is not (laughs). He is not."

(Timestamp: 01:12:16)

He added:

"Doesn't matter how much...f**king streaming 16 hours a day, f**king gamer goblin. It doesn't matter. You have to commit. You have to sell your soul, alright? That's what's required to get a record."

Speedruns can be quite elusive, but it's worth noting that xQc has conquered the record before, and there's a chance he may take another shot at it.

What did the fans say?

The clip rapidly rose to become one of the day's top hits in the renowned r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In fact, the post has already garnered over 100 comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some users believe breaking the 15:28 time is achievable, but they think it would be challenging after that. Here's what one user said:

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some other comments:

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Swimming_Opinion_501 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Reacting to the new record, here's what X/Twitter users had to say:

Fans react to the streamer's latest record in Minecraft (Image via X)

For those who may not be familiar with Forsen and xQc's ongoing online rivalry, it dates back to 2020. At one point, both had registered speedrun times of under 30 minutes, which was, at least back then, a record. However, these days, both have honed and elevated their speedrunning abilities.