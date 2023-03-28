Who is Squeex? Super Mario 64 speedrunner garners attention after collaborating with Texas-based streamers

Squeex is a Twitch streamer who predominantly streams Super Mario 64 and is popular among fans for his speed runs mixed with reaction content. The American has garnered a lot of attention in the last few weeks following his collaborations with Austin-based OTK streamers such as ExtraEmily and Mizkif, and for his role as one of the red-carpet hosts at this year's Streamer Awards.

Squeex has been actively streaming on Twitch since 2018, having amassed almost 68K followers at the time of writing. The Super Mario 64 speedrun streamer also has over 3,000 hours streamed on the platform.

This article takes a look into some of his recent exploits which have helped his rise in popularity.

"Him joining OTK would be solid": Fans react to Squeex's recent collaborations with Texas-based streamers

I'm unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to interview and meet so many streamers that I've been a fan of for soo long. Now that the streamer awards are over...I'm unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to interview and meet so many streamers that I've been a fan of for soo long. Now that the streamer awards are over...I'm unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to interview and meet so many streamers that I've been a fan of for soo long. 💘 https://t.co/d2Yecn4foy

While predominantly a Super Mario 64 streamer, Squeex has played many other games on stream too, including Minecraft, Jump King, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. As per statistics from Twitch Tracker, the streamer gained a sizeable chunk of his 68K followers over the course of March 2023, with the number currently sitting at around 16K.

His stats in March 2023 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

As per Twitch analytics over the last few days, he has seen a significant spike in viewership, especially during his last stream around the time that he collaborated with the Texas-based streamers. As per Twitch Tracker, his last stream had 5K concurrent viewers on average, an increase from his monthly average.

The steep rise in viewership coincides with his recent collaborations with fellow streamers and his participation at the Streamer Awards held on March 11. His hilarious interactions with fellow streamers that Squeex was interviewing at the event produced some funny clip montages that gained significant traction with the streaming community in general.

Here is the streamer reacting to one of them:

That said, a more recent phenomenon would be his interactions with a couple of OTK streamers as he appeared on their streams over the last few days. The clip of him dancing with their newest member ExtraEmily went viral on Twitter after being shared by the official account:

OTK @OTKnetwork Wholesome livestream moment when zoomer daughter teaches her 55 year old father a new dance Wholesome livestream moment when zoomer daughter teaches her 55 year old father a new dance 😭❤️ https://t.co/di8UI65tYS

Another OTK streamer that he recently interacted with was Mizkif. Their "chemistry" has been lauded by Redditors of r/LivestreamFail, with the clip posted on the streamer-related subreddit getting over 100,000 views in the three days since being posted.

Fans have even speculated about Squeex joining OTK in the near future, with many welcoming the possible move:

Redditors commenting about Squeex joining OTK (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

He has also appeared on Nmplol's stream, talking to the streamer and his partner Malena about how he was publicly fired from his job in a Zoom call, clips of which have since gone viral over the internet. Above is a clip of him explaining the same to Nmplol and Malena.

