"That's just my f**king skin color" - Twitch streamer Squeex recounts how his ethnicity is highlighted everywhere

Twitch streamer and content creator Squeex has shared a hilarious anecdote of people always using his ethnicity as an adjective when describing him. The streamer has an Indian background and is known for his Super Mario speedrun streams.

In a livestream that was uploaded to his channel yesterday, the content creator talked about how friends and fans always highlight his ethnicity while characterizing him. While doing a Super Mario 64 speedrun, Squeex received an amusing super chat in which the viewer described him as being an Indian version of the fictional character Gus Griswald from the TV show Recess. The streamer responded by saying:

"That's just my f**king skin color."

Squeex jokes about how his Indian ethnicity is always needlessly pointed out

While responding to a super chat, the streamer recounted various examples of people pointlessly bringing up his ethnic background. Speaking to his chat, Squeex mentioned that his friends would comically attach the word "Indian" to anything he did, including when he dressed up as Batman for Halloween. He described:

"There's no need to add the word Indian to anyone. Like you're just, like when you're comparing me to anybody else. Throughout my whole life, I'll dress up as Batman for Halloween, and my friends would be like, 'Dude, you make such a good Indian Batman.' It's like, 'Dude, I can't help the Indian part.'"

(Timestamp: 34:20)

He further added:

"What the f**k? I'll just be like Bob from Bob's Burger. And they'll say, 'Dude, you're such a good Indian Bob!' 'Oh, you're playing Mario and talking, you're an Indian Clint.' It's like you can't change your ethnicity"

He then pointed out the time when the Canadian Prime Minister draped himself in Indian clothes. He said:

"I guess unless you're Justin Trudeau, I guess that's the one exception. He did a really good Indian Prime Minister. I think that's the one exception!"

Fans react to the comical tale

Redditors loved Squeex's comical and lighthearted response to people needlessly bringing up his ethnic background. The clip was shared in the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail and received a largely positive response. Here are some of the reactions:

Although Squeex is relatively small in terms of followers (with just over 20K), he has already garnered a close-knit community on the platform, and fans appear to adore his positive and carefree attitude.

Lirik is currently the biggest streamer on the platform with an Indian background. He has over 2.9 million followers on Twitch.

