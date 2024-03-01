"THATS SO FREAKIN' MESSED UP!": Viewers react to Twitch streamer getting threatened and assaulted by group of teens in NYC

A Twitch streamer who goes by the alias BrandonTheGr8 had a very bad experience recently after a group of teens accosted him in the streets of New York while he was IRL streaming and playing Pokémon GO. The group shot at him with a BB gun and followed him on scooters while threatening and abusing him in broad daylight.

The content creator also accused them of slapping his head and revealed that they only left him alone after he had entered a train station to find the police. A clip of their interaction was shared by the streamer on social media, with his posts on X and Reddit garnering thousands of views.

Many of the viewers expressed concern at the way the group of masked teens were behaving with BrandonTheGr8, and one X user exclaimed:

"WTFFFFF?! THATS SO FREAKIN MESSED UP!! I'm so sorry to hear that happened to you, it must've been a really terrifying experience. I'm glad you're physically ok, please take care of yourself"

"I was assaulted on stream yesterday": Twitch streamer BrandonTheGr8 shares clip of being threatened by a group of teens

Brandon is a relatively small variety streamer on Twitch, with around 2.2K followers on the platform. While he does play several video games, such as Valorant and Call of Duty, on February 27, 2024, he went out into the streets of NYC to play some Pokémon GO.

People familiar with the game know that walking outside in the real world and catching Pokémon on their smartphones is its main basis. While BrandonTheGr8 was doing just that, a group of teens with masked faces approached him on the streets and started verbally harassing and threatening him.

The clip in question from Twitch has garnered over 20K views as of writing, and the streamer can be heard trying to walk away from the situation. However, two kids on scooters who belonged to the group kept following him and threatened him to go home.

BrandonTheGr8 also shared the minute-long clip on his X profile, with the following caption to give context about the attack:

"I was assaulted on stream yesterday. a group of teens shot me w/ a BB gun, threatened to rob me, followed me, and slapped my head. They backed away when I entered the train station to find an officer. I am okay and not injured. Be aware & careful out there yall"

With the clip garnering attention in the community, the streamer also shared it to r/LivestreamFail, where several concerned viewers called out the teen group for their behavior. Here are some general reactions to the incident from social media.

IRL streaming has its problems, with a rising number of content creators facing issues while vlogging from the streets worldwide. Only a few days ago, a Kick content creato was attacked while streaming from the Philippines.