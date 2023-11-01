"This is not a dig" - JakenBakeLIVE says IRL streamers cannot be compared to regular creators because they get "sh**tiest end of stick"

Travel IRL streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" expressed the woes IRL streamers have to go through in his IRL Osaka Halloween stream, emphasizing that they face unique challenges that, according to him, regular creators do not.

He believes that the nature of their content, which involves broadcasting their real-life experiences in real time, exposes them to higher overhead costs as well as more physical and mental stress. He stated in the live stream:

"IRL is literally the sh**iest end of the stick for any type of content creation on the internet."

He further talked about how it was not meant to be a snide remark toward other live streamers:

"This is not a dig to any livestreamers. I understand everyone comes with their own gripes and their own headaches and their own stressors."

"Cannot be compared to any other live streamers on Twitch" - JakenBakeLIVE goes off about the struggle IRL streamers go through

[Timestamp: 05:53:17]

When talking about the reasons behind this, JakenBakeLIVE stated that apart from high overhead expenses and mental and physical pressure, IRL live streamers generally have issues finding sponsors:

"You have the most demanding mental and physical capacities. You have the highest overhead from your travels expenses and the end all which makes it hard, and this is coming from the "IRL Twitch Streamer of the Year 2023", is that brands and companies who normally sponser streamers, they dont care about IRL streamers because they're scared of IRl because it has a bad stigma."

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's comments

Netizens did not seem much in favor of the concerns being raised by JakenBakeLIVE, stating that the streamer has been repeating the same statements for a long time:

Some users commented that it was his popular Japanese streams that gave him an audience. They also stated that he had a vast audience because of him being the only American streamer to live and broadcast regularly in Japan:

Others noted that it was JakenBakeLIVE's own choice to become a live streamer and that the content creator's beliefs were unfounded:

Needless to say, fans were less than empathetic to the issues the streamer was alluding to.

JakenBakeLIVE is a Twitch streamer known mostly for his Japan IRL travel vlogs, where he would live stream his various encounters with civilians of Japan. It was these streams that earned him a viral status, accumulating over 650,000 followers on Twitch.