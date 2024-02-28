"Don't follow me": IRL streamer physically attacked on streets of Philippines while live on Kick

A clip of a Korean streamer known as Kangjoel has garnered significant attention on social media. In the footage, the content creator can be seen getting attacked by a person while he was broadcasting live from a street in the Philippines. Kangjoel has been live-vlogging his travels through various countries over the last year and is quite active on YouTube. He got a Kick deal around four months ago.

Kangjoel was out on the street at night when an individual accosted him, forcing him to buy something. The person kept bothering the streamer, who tried walking away while saying:

"Don't follow me. Please just go. Go your way, go your way."

The interaction got worse, with the person asking money for water and grabbing the content creator's arm despite his requests not to touch him:

"Don't touch me! No, don't touch me."

The individual then started resorting to physical violence, shoving and hitting Kangjoel with a bag and other things.

"The streamer was getting cussed out and was getting threatened": Netizens react to Korean Kick content creator getting attacked in Philippines

This is not the first time Kangjoel has gained attention online for being attacked on camera. Back in May 2023, he was seemingly pushed from a moving train as it was departing a station in India, with many viewers expressing concern for his safety.

The rise in IRL streaming in recent years has seen several streamers getting into accidents and being victims of various attacks. Tourist vloggers are especially prone to getting into troubling situations, doubly so if they do not know the local language.

Something similar happened to Kangjoel, as mentioned earlier, and he could not properly ask for help from passersby because of the language barrier. Viewers who understood the local who pestered Kangjoel noted that the content creator was being abused and threatened.

In response to the clip being shared on X, a Philippines native stated:

"I understand the native language and translating what that person was saying the streamer was getting cussed out and was getting threatened unfortunately."

Here are some of the general reactions to the clip of the attack, with many defending Kangjoel for standing his ground and not paying up.

