IRL Twitch streamer's equipment caught on fire while streaming from a bowling alley

Finnish Twitch streamer Juuso "TurunPug" had quite an accident on camera after his IRL streaming setup, camera, and bag caught on fire while he was out bowling with friends. Hailing from South-Western Finland, more precisely the city of Turku, Juuso's camera spontaneously started burning while he was bowling and a red glow could be seen by the viewers before the feed cut off.

After a couple of minutes, TurunPug resumed his stream, and a firetruck could be seen parked outside the bowling alley. The Twitch creator assessed the damage to his equipment and revealed to his audience that his hands were also burnt while he tried to get the burning bag out of the establishment.

IRL streaming has become very popular worldwide in recent years, with content creators taking their cameras out for live vlogging, exploring and traveling the world with their audience. However, going outside a controlled environment has its risks.

It appears something similar happened to TurunPug after his bag with the streaming equipment caught fire mid-stream. After the clip started garnering attention online, viewers clarified it was probably a faulty battery that ignited during the broadcast.

After the initial fire, the Twitch creator showcased the destroyed bag with the burnt equipment inside, which was supposedly worth €5,000. Below is a clip of the streamer standing near the firetruck outside the bowling alley and assessing the damage the fire did to his streaming gear.

Clips of the moment TurunPug's bag caught fire were shared on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with viewers sharing various opinions on the event. Some praised the Twitch streamer for dragging the burning bag outside the alley to minimize damage.

Others wanted to know what brand of battery he was using, blaming the incident on it.

Thankfully, the IRL streamer seemed quite unharmed after the fire went out, aside from the loss of streaming gear, which can be quite expensive to replace.