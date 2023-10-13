"It will turn into Twitch": Community reacts as Kick issues warning to IRL streamer for showcasing adult content

IRL streamer PattayaLife was hit with a warning for "s*xually suggestive content" from the Kick team while he was streaming from what looked like a nightclub. The warning came from an official admin account, which also stated that the streamer's channel was going to be temporarily hidden, and the message requested the creator to "change outfit."

The Stake-owned platform has seen a lot of controversies in recent months, with some of its creators indulging in explicit content. Ice Poseidon, who is a popular streamer on the platform, recently received widespread backlash after hiring an escort for content. After the controversy, the company promised better moderation, and it appears that the warning received by PattayaLife is part of the change in policy.

The clip of the creator receiving the warning garnered a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with some saying the platform will become Twitch to attract advertisement:

"Now that Kick has to rein it in for advertisers, it will turn into Twitch."

Others were of the opinion that the blanket ban on suggestive content was to adhere to the app store policies.

As a relatively new platform, the Stake-owned website has been plagued with controversies pertaining to showcasing adult content. Adin Ross, one of the most popular creators who streams on Kick, has been widely criticized after not receiving a penalty for showing an adult website to his chat earlier this year.

While that caused much backlash, a more recent case was when controversial IRL streamer Ice Poseidon ended up "arrested" right after hiring an escort while vlogging live from Perth. Even though later it was revealed that the cops had only detained Ice Poseidon after someone swatted him, many called out the platform for allowing him to hire an escort for content. What's more, Ed Craven, the owner of the platform, was in chat and had not objected to the content at all.

However, it appears that things might be changing, as PattayaLife, who vlogs his time in Pattaya, Thailand, got his channel penalized for showcasing "s*xually suggestive content."

The warning from the official team (Image via kick.com/pattayalife)

He appeared to be in a nightclub with a scantily clad woman, and the official KickTeam account sent a lengthy message in chat, informing PattayaLife that his channel had been shadowbanned for an hour. The message also recommended the streamer make an outfit change to not violate the policy in the future.

The full warning from the official account read:

"Kick is no longer able to support se*ually suggestive content due to requirements set forth by Google Play & Apple app store. We've had to temporarily hide your channel for one hour. At this time if you could please change outfit or steam content to meet these guidelines."

The disclaimer ended with:

"After 1 hour your visibility will return to normal. We appreciate your understanding."

It is unclear what would happen if a content creator keeps violating the guidelines, but many have pointed out that the changes were announced only a few days ago by Eddie Craven on X.