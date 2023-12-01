Kick streamer Suspendas' 5 controversies that left fans shocked

Avrom "Suspendas" is an American Kick streamer known for his controversial activities that have often landed him in hot water. The IRL streamer has over 30,000 followers on Kick, where his content focuses on his travels and interactions with others. He is associated with fellow contentious IRL streamers Paul "IcePoseidon" and Hyubsama.

The streamer has been involved in a number of serious controversies, from asking a woman if she is "on sale" to allegedly assaulting an intoxicated woman.

This article dives into five of Suspendas' controversies that left fans shocked.

5 controversies that Suspendas has been embroiled in

1) Animal abuse

In July 2023, after a day of streaming in Thailand and drinking with fellow contentious streamer JohnnySomali, Avrom resigned to his bed to rest. In the live stream, a cat could be seen climbing up to the bed and walking near him. However, the streamer proceeds to kick the cat off the bed.

While it may seem that the streamer was actually asleep and did it unconsciously, one user on Reddit who watched the ordeal live pointed out that the streamer was allegedly awake. Apparently, he was just annoyed at his fiancé finding out that he cheated on her.

His action drew ire from the online community, with some calling him a "degen" streamer:

2) Going on a homophobic rant and saying the f-slur live

In October, 2023, the streamer was inhaling helium balloons while spending his time with friends in Thailand, when he suddenly went on a brutal homophobic rant and also openly stated the f-slur live, exclaiming:

"Gay motherf**kers can s*ck my d*ck! How you feel about that, you f**king h*mo piece of sh*t? How the f**k you feel about that, b*tch? S*ck my d*ck, b*tch! You f**king fa**ot!"

There was no clear reason for the outburst. However, it is not unconventional for the streamer to make statements that raise eyebrows. The streaming community was unimpressed with the tirade, with many expressing their shock and some leveling other allegations against the streamer:

3) Threatening to dox viewers

While referring to his viewers as "weirdos," Suspendas revealed that he has access to personal information about his Kick viewers, including their real names, addresses, and "family photos."

He threatened to reveal the private information of the viewers, essentially stating that he was willing to dox his viewers. According to him, this information is not on Kick but on another platform:

"I get real names of individuals and I'll just start making a board of, like, f**king weirdos, and I'll just put it behind - the name of individuals that are weird as f**k! Like, their actual names and s**t. Where they live. Their family photos. Like, it is on a different platform. You know what I mean?"

Netizens reacted to the threats with skepticism and stated that Suspendas was being "insecure":

While he did not specify details, fans speculated what platform he was referring to or whether he was actually even speaking the truth to begin with:

4) Asking a woman if she is "on sale"

In yet another incident in Thailand, Suspendas was sitting across a local woman in an outdoor stall when he said that he knew that it was an offensive thing to ask, but he had to ask anyway since he "talks like this."

"I know it's so f**ked up to ask. I just have to ask, because I talk like this. Are you for sale?"

Not knowing Thai, Suspendas was using his phone to translate English to Thai and show the translation to the woman. Needless to say, the woman was not amused and immediately left. When Suspendas attempted to stop her, she exclaimed:

"Don't touch me, b**ch!"

Fans were quick to criticize his "cringe" behavior, with one user explaining the bizarre context behind the exchange:

5) Allegedly assaulting an intoxicated woman

Trigger warning: S**ual Assault

In a clip of possible s**ual assault, Suspendas was seen giving a goodbye kiss to a woman who he had been streaming with for the past three hours. Avrom had found out that she was not interested in him after he was told so by his chat.

Even though kissing the intoxicated woman seemingly without her permission was bad enough, Suspendas was captured going back to the woman by controversial streamer Hyubsama. He could be seen assaulting the blacked-out woman as Hyubsama laughed in the background and asked him if they could leave.

After the clips and VOD of the event were deleted by both streamers, it further added to the suspicion that the event had taken place for real, with a post on the event going viral on r/LivestreamFail.

Netizens sharply condemned his actions and called for legal action:

Suspendas is often associated with other contentious IRL streamers such as Paul "IcePoseidon," who recently held a "jail" livestream where multiple participants engaged in various challenges to be the last person standing.