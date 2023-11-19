"We have access to all of that s**t" - Kick streamer Suspendas threatens to dox his viewers, calls them "weirdos"

Controversial internet personality Avrom Merlin, better known as "Suspendas," has gone viral on social media after making some rather shocking statements. During a recent livestream from Bangkok, the content creator revealed that he had access to personal information about his Kick viewers, such as their real names, addresses, and even "family photos."

While referring to his viewers as "weirdos," Suspendas threatened to reveal their private information by saying:

"The good thing is that... we got real names. Like, you know what I mean? That's the thing! I get real names of individuals and I'll just start making a board of, like, f**king weirdos, and I'll just put it behind - the name of individuals that are weird as f**k! Like, their actual names and s**t. Where they live. Their family photos. Like, it is on a different platform. You know what I mean?"

Claiming that the viewers' information was not on Kick, Suspendas remarked:

"It's just one of those things where I don't think people realize. It's not Kick. You know what I mean? Your information is up on there. Your phone numbers and s**t like that. Like, we have access to all of that s**t. So, it's a different thing. We literally get to see people and their f**king accounts."

The streamer added:

"Yeah, literally... like, you know, I wouldn't put personal information out there. But, if their s**t is behind me or whatever, like, you know what I mean? So, be what it is."

"Yeah, I'm sure that's all true..." - Fans react to Suspendas' comments

The Kick streamer's claims of having access to viewers' personal information and threatening to reveal it were among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 215 fans commenting, Redditor u/CsumthingSaysumthing stated that Suspendas was the "definition of being insecure":

Another netizen wondered who was the target demographic for Avrom's content. They added:

"Who even is the audience for this type of streamer? I just don't get it. I don't like a lot of streamers or creators, but I understand that there are audiences for them that I am not a part of. I am just at a loss trying to think of what person turns this on, even just for background noise."

One fan believed the streamer was "lying" about the claims:

Another community member speculated that the clip was taken "out of context," and that Suspendas was discussing the information he receives from text-to-speech donations:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Glad-Ad1456 expressed skepticism about the content creator's claims. They wrote:

"Yeah, I'm sure that's all true..."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Suspendas is a popular IRL content creator on Kick, currently boasting 31,403 followers on his channel. He has been involved in quite a lot of controversies, with prominent internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKal" calling him the "most embarrassing streamer ever."