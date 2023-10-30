Controversial Kick streamer Suspendas goes on a homophobic rant, says the F-slur on the livestream

Avrom Merlin, the controversial streamer popularly known as Suspendas, is facing renewed backlash after a recent livestream on the platform in which he unleashed an angry and offensive rant with homophobic undertones. For those unfamiliar with the streamer, Suspendas is known for his IRL streaming in Thailand, and he has a history of various controversial involvements in the past.

During his latest stream (October 30), the streamer, while in the midst of inhaling helium from a balloon, abruptly directed his attention towards the camera and launched into a vitriolic rant against the LGBTQ+ community, dropping the 'F-word' along the way.

"H*mo piece of sh*t!" - Suspendas goes on a tirade against the LGBTQ+ community

Comment byu/Suspicious_Ad_8906 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

As previously mentioned, Suspendas has a track record of courting controversy in his streams. During his time in Thailand with his companions, he embarked on a particularly harsh tirade against the LGBTQ+ community, exclaiming:

"Gay motherf**kers can s*ck my d*ck! How you feel about that, you f**king h*mo piece of sh*t? How the f**k you feel about that, b*tch? S*ck my d*ck, b*tch! You f**king fa**ot!"

The exact trigger for the outburst remains unclear, but it's evident that the streamer has a consistent pattern of making controversial and questionable statements. In addition to this, it was quite evident that he was visibly intoxicated during the incident.

What did the streaming community say?

The clip was swiftly circulated on the widely followed r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking a barrage of critical and sarcastic reactions to the video, with some of the criticism extending to the Kick platform itself. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans call out the streamer for his past controversies (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Fans critical of the streaming platform (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Not the first controversy involving the streamer

Suspendas has recently faced considerable backlash from the streaming community after allegations emerged suggesting that he had introduced Vexxed, a content creator who tragically passed away to an opioid substance known as Kratom.

In December 2022, the streamer attracted controversy when he was reportedly seen undressed in a livestream and allegedly attempted to engage in a s*xual encounter with a s*x worker.

Despite the multitude of controversies surrounding him, it appears that the platform has not taken any punitive action against the streamer.