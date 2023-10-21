"Introduced Vexxed to Kratom" - Sam Pepper alleges Suspendas influenced late-streamer Vexxed to consume drugs 

Samuel "Sam Pepper," the controversial Kick streamer, has made some serious accusations against fellow Kick streamer Avrom "Suspendas." These strongly imply that Suspendas played a role in influencing Vexxed, another streamer, to use drugs before his tragic demise.

For those unfamiliar with Vexxed, he was a YouTuber with over 451K subscribers and often appeared in the streams of both Suspendas and Paul "Ice Poseidon."

As per Sam Pepper's statements, Suspendas was the individual who introduced Vexxed to Kratom, an herbal substance known to produce effects similar to opioids and stimulants. here's what he said:

"Sus (Suspendas) was the one that introduced Vexxed to Kratom"

"Vexxed didn't even know" - Sam Pepper makes huge allegation against Suspendas

Vexxed's unexpected passing had a profound impact on the Kick streaming community. The streamer, residing in Thailand, tragically passed away in the initial week of October. Nevertheless, the official cause of his death remains undisclosed at this time.

Suspendas, on the other hand, is facing criticism from the streaming community for supposedly introducing the deceased content creator to drugs. Sam Pepper, in fact, has stated:

"I felt like maybe substance abuse led to it (Vexxed's death). Basically, Sus (Suspendas) is getting a lot of heat right now because Sus was the one that introduced Vexxed to Kratom and kept going on about it till, you know, he obviously drinks it openly all the time."

Shockingly, Sam also asserted that the Kratom Vexxed unknowingly consumed was allegedly combined with Codeine, a drug found in some cough syrups. He said:

"The Kratom that they're drinking isn't actually Kratom. It is Kratom but it is Kratom mixed with lean. It's Codeine. It's cough syrup which is known to lower breathing and could cause seizures."

He continued:

"There's multiple, multiple clips Vexxed talking about Kratom, all the times he's bought it and when he stopped drinking it, he's had withdrawals. That's not someone that's tried Kratom once."

He also added that Vexxed had unknowingly consumed a drug that he wasn't aware of:

"There's a clip of Vexxed, there's a video, I'll post it sometimes, you'll see, all these clips of Vexxed and Sus talking about it. Vexxed didn't even know that Krantom had codeine in it. He was drinking it because Sus did."

He concluded by expressing that he doesn't believe people should hold Suspendas responsible for Vexxed's demise, but he strongly urged Suspendas not to provide false information about Kratom (the one that Vexxed used to consume) ever being mixed with lean.