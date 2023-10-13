Who was Vexxed? Everything about Kick streamer who reportedly passed away

YouTuber Vexxed (471K followers), known for his presence in the Kick community, has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was conveyed to his fans by fellow Kick streamer Avrom "Suspendas." Vexxed, who had temporarily stepped away from creating videos, was a familiar figure in various Kick streams, including those of Paul "Ice Poseidon" and Suspendas.

Although his private life remained mostly undisclosed, during the peak of his popularity, this YouTuber created videos that attracted millions of views. One notable example is his 2018 video titled Illegally Entering North Korea (2018 Documentary), which has amassed over 5 million views.

How did Vexxed pass away? Kick streamer Suspendas discusses his death

During his most recent Kick stream, Suspendas delivered an emotional message to his followers, announcing the tragic news of Vexxed's passing. He tearfully shared that he had just come off a phone call with the YouTuber's mother. He said:

"I just got off the phone with Vexxed's mother. Obviously, this is very difficult to say, but she wanted everyone to know that Vexxed passed away in his sleep a few days ago here in Thailand."

Suspendas' comments did not provide a clear explanation of the exact cause of his passing. However, many within the Kick community have shared information suggesting that the streamer was allegedly using drugs. As of now, it remains unconfirmed whether this was indeed the cause of his death.

However, there is an additional controversy revolving around a screenshot posted by Ice Poseidon on his Discord server. In the screenshot, there was an alleged conversation with Suspendas (not explicitly identified) where he revealed the news of the death on October 4. Here's the screenshot:

Suspendas allegedly knew about the YouTuber's death since October 4 (Image via X)

However, in contrast to this earlier message, yesterday (October 12), Suspendas was observed shedding tears during a stream, claiming that he had just got off the phone with the YouTuber's mother.

Suspendas is also alleged to have introduced the streamer to Codeine, which is a type of opiate. To support this claim, a YouTube user uploaded a brief video showing the two discussing the drug:

What did the community say?

Naturally, news of the YouTuber's passing rapidly circulated throughout the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with many members sharing their reactions and some expressing skepticism towards Suspendas:

Nonetheless, as a tribute to the YouTuber, the Kick community has come forward to make a montage of some of his memorable moments on the platform. Here is the video:

As of now, the situation remains unclear, and it's uncertain whether there will be any official confirmation regarding the cause of his death or the potential involvement of Suspendas. Further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.