"xQc is being a gambling degenerate" - Kaceytron claims Twitch streamer is "insanely jealous" of Mizkif

Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has continued her tirade from yesterday (April 25, 2024) after taking shots against Felix "xQc." For context, the two ended up in a spat on X.com after Kacey made a post targeting Asmongold, calling him "disgusting" due to his choice of living. xQc saw this post and made a response, defending Asmongold and stating:

"You have a lot of money too, yet you are overweight and choose to smoke weed all the time. Respect people’s choices lady."

Felix claps back at Kaceytron after the latter made a post targeting Asmongold (Image via X)

It appears that the feud hasn't quite ended yet. Kacey took to her X account to make new posts targeting the Kick streamer, calling him a "gambling degenerate" and accusing him of being jealous of fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif." She wrote:

"Mizkif started a gym; is motivating people in positive ways and doing podcasts with Pokimane. Meanwhile xQc is being a gambling degenerate in Miami with Adin Ross."

Kacey takes shots at Felix and compares him to Mizkif (Image via X)

"Insanely jealous of Mizkif" - Kaceytron targets xQc in new post

It's no secret that Twitch streamers Kaceytron and xQc aren't on the best of terms. They've clashed online before, exchanging jabs. This pattern has continued, with Kacey recently making a new post, suggesting that xQc harbors jealousy toward Mizkif. She wrote:

"I think that xQc is insanely jealous of Mizkif. It’s no secret to anyone that there is a rivalry there... and Mizkif's content is better than xQc’s in every way, xQc knows this deep down as well! (I say this as someone who thinks Mizkif is fake as f**k)."

Kaceytron claims that xQc is jealous of Mizkif (Image via X)

xQc hasn't yet responded to the above posts. Although he did speak about the feud in general in his latest stream, suggesting that Kacey harbors ill feelings toward him because he had won the court case against Adept, his ex-girlfriend:

"She chooses to operate in bad faith and band with dumb f**ks and say dumb s**t. Also, she banded with the f**king court case loser. So... I don't know what you want from me. She just stood on the wrong side of history, tall and proud."

Whether the ongoing feud between the two escalates is yet to be seen. Considering both are quite active on social media, it wouldn't be surprising if there are more updates to come.