Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has provided an update about his legal battle with ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." During a livestream on April 25, 2024, xQc was reviewing posts on his official subreddit, where his community was discussing his recent feud with Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron."

In one of the comments, Redditor u/Acheli wondered why Felix and Kaceytron have arguments on X. The French-Canadian personality responded by saying that Kaceytron defended Adept during his legal battle.

While referring to his ex-girlfriend as a "court case loser," xQc remarked:

"She chooses to operate in bad faith and band with dumb f**k, and say dumb s**t. Also, she banded with the f**king court case loser. So... I don't know what you want from me. She just stood on the wrong side of history, tall and proud. Well, then... s**t! That's what it comes with, you know? She took a bunch of f**king bulls**t yapping from one side and then f**king... you know? That's not how it works over here."

The former Overwatch pro then disclosed that he may need to return to court because Adept was allegedly "setting up an appeal." Claiming he did not care about the situation, Felix said:

"Oh, I'm pretty sure they're setting up an appeal, too. So, I may have to go back to the court at one point. And you know what? I don't give a f**k. Like, yo... bring it on, man."

"I just got a text in the morning about it" - xQc provides details about Adept allegedly "setting up an appeal"

xQc and Adept have been in a legal battle since 2022, when the latter accused the Quebec native of "violating court orders" live on the stream. Eventually, on December 6, 2023, Felix claimed that the judge found "no evidence" in their case.

Fast forward to March 28, 2024, and xQc shared a rather significant update about the situation, claiming that he "won everything" and it was "over." He went on to say his ex-girlfriend "stood no chance."

Things, however, seemed to have changed since then, with Felix recently saying that Adept was "setting up an appeal" and that he may be required to return to court. At the 12-hour-58-minute mark of the Kick stream, the 28-year-old claimed to have received a text informing him of the situation:

"Yeah, I just got a text in the morning about it. They were like, 'Blah, blah, something was filed.' Hold on. 'It's strictly procedural but it protects their ability to file an appeal.'"

Timestamp: 12:56:50

xQc once again asserted that he "didn't give a f**k" about the appeal, adding:

"That's it. So, bring it on, brother. You go ahead and appeal it. I don't give a f**k."

Adept made headlines on April 14, 2024, after an X user claimed she was allegedly suing them for posting a fake mugshot following the court case with Felix.