"I've won everything, it's all over" - xQc gives big update on his court case with Adept, says she "stood no chance"

During a livestream on March 28, 2024, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" gave a big update on his court case with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." While playing Chess on the Stake-backed platform, political commentator Steven "Destiny" congratulated him on going viral on social media after making an insane play in Counter-Strike 2.

In response, the French-Canadian personality said he thought Destiny congratulated him because he "won everything" in his legal battle. He elaborated:

"Oh, thank you, man! I thought you were saying congratulations because I won all my court cases because that's a f**king win and a half. No, I've won everything, it's all over. I mean..."

xQc went on to say that Adept "stood no chance" in the case:

"Literally max rank. Yeah. Like, stood no chance, really."

Controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" chimed in with his thoughts, saying:

"Yeah, that was a silver match, buddy. I could tell from a mile away. These guys were ferrying back, they stood still, it's a bot game."

Expand Tweet

"F**k no!" - xQc responds to Greekgodx asking him if he misses his ex-girlfriend Adept

xQc and Adept are two of the most well-known personalities in the content creation industry, and they have been embroiled in a massive feud since late 2022. After several months of legal proceedings, Felix disclosed on December 6, 2023, that the judge had found no evidence in their case.

During a Kick broadcast on February 20, 2024, the former Overwatch pro insinuated that he was counter-suing his ex-girlfriend, stating that he was "finishing up some legal s**t."

On March 28, 2024, xQc collaborated with Destiny and Greekgodx, during which he claimed to have "won everything" and that the legal battle had ended. In the same broadcast, the Briton asked Felix if he still missed Adept after splitting up:

"Do you still miss her?"

The 28-year-old was taken aback after hearing this and exclaimed:

"What?! F**k no!"

Greekgodx did not believe xQc's comment and said:

"Bulls**t. Late nights, when you let those..."

The Quebec native interrupted Dimitiri and responded:

"Bro, bro, bro! I lied to myself, okay? And I lied to my own being for months before, right? But I'm fully in touch with my feelings and what I do these days to say I'm proud of the progress I made. Absolutely f**king not. Sorry."

Greekgodx added:

"Buddy, I miss her for you bro, like..."

At the time of writing, Adept had not responded to Felix's claim that he "won everything" in the court case and that she "stood no chance."