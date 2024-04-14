X user claims to be allegedly getting sued by xQc's ex-girlfriend Adept for posting a fake mugshot

On April 13, 2024, X user @iqkev claimed they were being sued by Twitch star Felix "xQc's" ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." The netizen shared a screenshot of an alleged legal document that discussed a social media post they made on February 21, 2024. According to the document, the X user posted a "highly edited mugshot," claiming that Sammy had been arrested.

Furthermore, the document stated that the Twitch streamer sought to hold @iqkev accountable "for all malicious activity" involving the "defamation of her character."

The X user tweeted:

"Bro, I'm getting sued by Adept for tweeting this?"

"The Defendant has failed multiple times to retract, apologize, or withhold from publicly slandering Samantha Lopez" - X user claims xQc's ex-girlfriend Adept is allegedly suing them

As previously mentioned, X user @iqkev shared a snippet of an alleged legal document outlining why xQc's ex-girlfriend Adept was allegedly suing them. In the "Introduction" page, the legal team mentioned a tweet from February 21, 2024, when user @iqkev posted a fake mugshot.

The document stated:

"On February 21, 2024, Defendant (retracted) posted a highly edited mugshot on his popular Twitter page of the Plaintiff, Samantha Lopez. This was in an attempt to get all media to believe that she had been apprehended by authorities, despite it being false. Not only did the Defendant lie about Samantha being apprehended by authorities in Texas, he even went to the lengths of continuing to spread false information on Samantha in the replies of the said viral tweet (link to the tweet)."

X user @iqkev shared a picture of the legal document, claiming that xQc's ex-girlfriend was allegedly suing them. (Image via X)

According to the legal team, X user @iqkev intended to achieve "media headlines" and "ratings" to benefit themselves at the expense of Adept's career:

"(Retracted) posted with the goal of achieving media headlines, ratings, and to benefit himself at the dispense of Samantha's career. The claim was false and defamatory. Plaintiffs have tried reaching out to the Defendant privately. Samantha stated in those messages that she would like for the Plaintiff to stop posting publicly slandering her."

The document also cited a tweet from April 1, 2024, when the netizen posted their conversation with the Twitch streamer on Instagram, adding:

"On April 1st, 2024, the Defendant proceeded to slander the plaintiff in the said post: https://twitter.com/iqkev/status/1774798421552947401. The Defendand has failed multiple times to retract, apologize, or withhold from publicly slandering Samantha Lopez. Samantha Lopez now seeks to hold the Defendant accountable for all malicious activity surrounding the defamation of her character."

At the time of writing, Adept had not commented on the situation. What she says remains to be seen.