What are the allegations against Tectone? Former girlfriend Pinkchyu seemingly accuses Twitch streamer of mental and sexual abuse

In a series of posts on X, Twitch streamer and cosplay artist Pinkchyu has allegedly called out her former boyfriend John "Tectone" over mental and sexual abuse. In the thread. Pinkchyu claimed that a guy, who seems to be referring to the OTK content creator, used to make unreasonable explicit demands while she was in emotional distress and physically forced her to do sexual acts.

Note: Mention of sexual abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

The thread has garnered a lot of attention with many netizens calling what Pinkchyu described as SA and rape. Readers should note that while she did not name Tectone in her posts, the two were supposedly dating in the past and he has responded to the allegations in his latest stream on Twitch, seemingly confirming that the posts were about him.

In her first post in the thread, Pinkchyu claimed that Tectone would force her to perform fellatio by shoving her head after making her cry. She further alleged that the Twitch streamer had said that her crying turned him on:

"How are you supposed to feel if a guy is abusive and makes you cry then shoves your head on his crotch and demands you suck him off and his excuse is 'emotion just turns me on when you cry.'"

"People warned me": Pinkchyu's allegations of abuse against Tectone explored

This isn't the first time Tectone's relationship has made headlines. Earlier this year in March, Pinkchyu refuted online speculation that John had divorced his ex-wife Fream because of an alleged affair with the cosplayer. For context, the OTK streamer reportedly filed for divorce in 2022.

However, Pinkchyu's statements in August 2024 went viral after the streamer cryptically asked her audience on a broadcast about their feelings about being cheated on. This led to more speculation from viewers about the nature of her ongoing relationship with Tectone.

On November 21, she made several posts on her alternate account on X talking about how her supposed partner would force and manipulate her into doing explicit actions while completely disregarding her emotional state.

She has claimed that he used to record the supposed interactions and tell her to "pretend to like it." Pinkchyu has also accused him of shoving her face to the point where she vomited and guilting her into giving him fellatio and justifying it by pointing out that she doesn't pay rent.

Pinkchyu also mentioned that she was regularly degraded and verbally abused by Tectone, claiming he would dictate what type of clothes to wear and her appearance. She also stated that his actions crushed her sense of self-worth.

The cosplayer concluded the thread by mentioning that she was fine now and had moved out of the house. Pinkchyu lamented that she was warned about getting into a relationship with Tectone but did not heed them, writing:

"I hate that people warned me, I didn’t listen because I was so manipulated. I hate that I was lied to when another girl who went through worse was trying to come forward. Me and her are good now, but I should’ve listened. When you’re in it you feel blind to reason."

This seems to be an oblique reference to Tectone's ex-wife Fream. Readers should note that earlier this year, Fream claimed that she hasn't been on good terms with the Twitch streamer since their separation.

As for Pinkchyu, she has been quite vocal about Fream over the year, having accused her of cheating on Tectone with his assistant Cruise in March 2024. That said, her latest posts indicate she is currently on good terms with Fream.

