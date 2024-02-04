"We are not on good terms" - Fream opens up about her ex-husband Tectone, says "some things shouldn't be used for content"

Popular VTuber Fream has spoken out about her ex-husband, John "Tectone," in a recent social media post. On February 4, 2024, she shared a screenshot of her recent interaction with Tectone on X and provided context about a tweet that was captioned "I'm free":

"This was a post about my dono-thon being over, BTW (by the way)."

In response, the One True King (OTK) member wrote, "Thank you." Fream then followed up by posting:

"I've been free of you for months."

Earlier today, the content creator addressed the matter, stating that she and John were "not on good terms" because online community members would interpret their aforementioned interaction as a "playful banter." Fream apologized for "not wanting to talk" about her personal life on social media and wrote:

"Since some think this is playful banter. It's not. We are not on good terms, btw. But this is between me, him, and our lawyers. Sorry for not wanting to talk about my personal life online. Some things just shouldn't be used for 'content'."

Fream and Tectone's recent interaction on the social media platform (Image via X)

"Hope you can get it all sorted out" - Netizens react to Fream claiming that she is "not on good terms" with her ex-husband Tectone

Fream's address about the aforementioned tweet, dated February 4, 2024 (Image via X)

Tectone is a popular Twitch personality, best known for playing gacha games on his channel. He is also a well-known OTK member, having collaborated with several prominent internet personalities. On December 16, 2022, the content creator released a TwitLonger statement, announcing that he and Fream had divorced.

The 30-year-old claimed the situation was not caused by anything negative, as they "loved each other now as friends more than ever." An excerpt from his TwitLonger post reads:

"Now before speculation occurs, No neither of us cheated on each other and neither of us treated each other poorly and most importantly neither of us hate each other. To be honest, we love each other now as friends more than ever!"

However, on February 4, 2024, Fream mentioned that she and Tectone were "not on good terms." Over 186 netizens chimed in, with X user @OniKayB stating:

X user @OniKayB's comment (Image via X)

Fellow VTuber Nyalta hoped to see the issue resolved. He added:

"Damn, wasn't aware you two weren't on good terms anymore. Well, either way, it's private stuff so hope you can get it all sorted out."

VTuber Nyalta's comment (Image via X)

One viewer wished the content creators a happy and positive future:

X user @vulpixsi's comment (Image via X)

Here are some more comments:

In other news, during a recent call with Zack "Asmongold," Tectone claimed that joining OTK put him in debt because he purchased a house he couldn't afford after the streamer organization asked him to relocate to the United States.