"Knut's exposed half of OTK for something now" - Twitch streamer says ExtraEmily's "full persona is fake," fans react

Twitch streamer Knut has gone viral on Reddit after making claims about fellow content creator and One True King (OTK) member, Emily "ExtraEmily." During an IRL stream on January 21, 2024, Knut was interacting with his audience when he spoke out about ExtraEmily's antics off-camera. Claiming that the latter's "full persona is fake," the Norwegian bodybuilder remarked:

"'Same-level IQ.' I think ExtraEmily is smarter than she tries to be on stream. (Twitch streamer Wake Wilder says, 'You think?') Because I've heard her. Her full persona is just fake! When she is done after the stream, she's like sitting down, low energy, and, 'F**k you! Shut up, Knut.' And when the camera comes, then it's... (Knut acts in a cheerful manner)."

Twitch streamer Wake Wilder was also present during the broadcast and said:

"She's not fake, though."

Knut then claimed that he was joking about the matter:

"No, I'm just kidding. No, I was joking (The streamer bursts out laughing)."

The 37-year-old's statements quickly became one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/runnyyyy writing:

"Knut's exposed half of OTK for something now. What's next, Asmon(gold) lives in a modern and clean house and that dirty a*s place is just used to stream?"

Timestamp: 03:07:05

"Of course, it's an act" - Fans weigh in on Twitch streamer Knut claiming ExtraEmily's "full persona is fake"

As mentioned earlier Knut's statements about ExtraEmily have garnered quite a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit. One viewer believed that the Iron Forge Gym owner must have been unaware of Emily's "old videos":

Another community member used themselves as an example, claiming that people behave differently depending on where they are:

According to Redditor u/The_mango55, ExtraEmily is an Ivy League graduate:

In response, Redditor u/muscletrain wrote:

"Didn't she literally go to Ivy league to study to be a quant? Like, some of the smartest people go into that. Of course it's an act, lol."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

ExtraEmily is one of the most popular Just Chatting and IRL Twitch streamers, having joined One True King in February 2023. She currently has 312,658 followers and averages over 7.8k viewers per stream.