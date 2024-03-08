"He caught her and Cruise cuddling on the couch" - Twitch streamer Pinkchyu claims Fream allegedly cheated on Tectone

On March 8, 2024, Twitch streamer Pinkchyu claimed that Tectone's ex-wife, Fream, had allegedly cheated on him. In a livestream titled clearing things up, Pinkchyu reacted to fellow content creator Zzyzx's recent broadcast where they discussed Tectone and Fream's old interaction during a car ride.

At one point during their dicussion, the One True King (OTK) member said the following to Fream:

"But I would say you're a GOATED helper. I would say you're a GOATED helper. Why are you being weird?"

The VTuber responded saying:

"Okay. I'm not a GOATED wife."

In response to the streamers' conversation, Pinkchyu remarked:

"Listen - I don't want to be jerk... I'm assuming a GOATED wife doesn't cheat, doesn't steal money, doesn't do a lot of things. Doesn't harass people. But... I could be wrong! Allegedly."

A few moments later, Pinkchyu claimed that John "Tectone" had "caught" Fream and his assistant "cuddling on the couch," allegedly. She said:

"Keep this in mind, this is the day he caught her and Cruise cuddling on the couch and realized that she was cheating on him with Cruise, his assistant. Allegedly."

"There's a lot more mess and ugly things going on in the background" - Twitch streamer Pinkchyu talks about her controversy involving Fream and Tectone

Timestamp: 01:29:10

At the 51-minute mark of the stream, Pinkchyu mentioned that Tectone's ex-wife, Fream, had allegedly cheated on him. She elaborated:

"At first, I wasn't going to talk about the cheating... about Tectone's ex-wife cheating on him with Cruise. I thought it was kind of obvious because she's currently living and dating his ex-assistant. I thought, like, people kind of already got that connection. But I guess people didn't really look into it much."

Timestamp: 00:51:25

The streamer then explained why she decided to speak up about the controversy:

"Z (Twitch streamer Zzyzx) does go over a lot of stuff. I wasn't going to talk about that. So, I'm still going to say 'alleged cheating,' because it's not my business. I only mentioned it because Z mentioned it."

The content creator continued:

"Like I said, there's a lot more mess and ugly things going on in the background that happened. I didn't do anything. Like I said, I've never met Fream. The only reason I'm not saying a lot of stuff is out of respect for the victims because there's other people who have been affected by this. And I want to respect all the big content creators, industry workers...and so people that don't lose their jobs, and they don't get wrapped into drama as well."

During the same broadcast, Pinkchyu addressed Fream's claim of Tectone allegedly cheating on her before their divorce.