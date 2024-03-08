Twitch streamer Pinkchyu addresses cheating allegations allegedly made by Tectone's ex-wife Fream, reveals private DMs

Twitch streamer Pinkchyu has addressed the community amid a recent controversy involving John "Tectone." During a livestream on March 8, 2024, Pinkchyu reacted to a clip featuring Felix "xQc," in which the French-Canadian personality read out loud Redditor u/Wild_Whiskey's comment.

According to the Reddit user, Tectone's ex-wife, Fream, allegedly claimed that the One True King (OTK) member cheated on her with Pinkchyu before their divorce. They wrote:

"Loremaster here. Fream (Tectone's ex-wife) allegedly claims that Tectone was cheating on her with Pinkchyu before their divorce. She found out that Tectone purchased lingerie using their shared Amazon account for someone else six months prior to their divorce, and Pinkchyu was seen wearing the exact same bra in her cosplay photo a few months later."

Pinkchyu denied the allegations and revealed private DMs with Tectone. Here is what the latter said during their conversation:

"...And all that stuffs so if you wanna go to a convention or just need a friend, I'm always down ^_^ sorry for the weird invite but I know when I was at my lowest, I had people reach out and it made the world of a difference. -P.s., This isn't some weird slide in or anything, I just know getting disconnected helps a lot."

Pinkchyu responded with the following in a message dated December 16, 2022:

"Oh. I was supposed to meet you the other day. That never happened. I'd love to meet up."

"Fream had already moved out in September" - Twitch streamer Pinkchyu responds to cheating allegations allegedly made by Tectone's ex-wife Fream

Pinkchyu was 34 minutes into her recent broadcast when she played xQc's clip, in which he read the aforementioned comment from Redditor u/Wild_Whiskey. Claiming that the situation was "not true," the streamer said:

"And like I said, and I'm going to clear it up again - that's not true. Okay? (The streamer reveals her private DMs with Tectone) I've already shown you my tweet. My first messages with Tectone, and as you can see, even with the cameras that she spied on, it was in December. Okay? December 18sis when we met in real life. December 16 is when we first ever we spoke and had any kind of interaction... like, online."

Timestamp: 00:34:30

Pinkchyu displayed Tectone and Fream's divorce documents, which she claimed were public records. The content creator added:

"And then, here is a public divorce. The date of the filed divorce was November 21, 2022. Okay? Fream had already moved out in September. And they are already talking about trying to get paperwork together for divorce. She didn't file it till November. Okay?"

The Twitch streamer then responded to the cheating allegations, stating:

"There is no cheating."

At the time of writing, neither Tectone nor Fream had responded to Pinkchyu's comments.