"Maybe in another life, you can try to get me" - xQc reveals judge "pulled the plug" on his legal dispute with Adept

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has revealed a significant development in his legal dispute with ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." During a livestream on March 6, 2024, the French-Canadian content creator discussed his court case and disclosed that a new filing had been submitted. However, according to him, the judge "pulled the plug" on everything.

He elaborated:

"There's a new court filing, I think, in about this whole case thing. I think... the judge pretty much is, like, pulling the plug on everything... it's going back on the whole thing. Because I think they were going to try, like, a bunch of other claims or some s**t, and I think that kind of nullifies the whole thing."

Seemingly throwing shade at Adept, the streamer remarked:

"Nice try. It is what it is. Maybe in another life... maybe in another life, you can try to get me or some s**t. For now, you have to go flip."

"If the judge throws a case out the window, it's over" - Fans react as xQc provides details about his legal battle with Adept

Timestamp: 00:10:05

xQc and Adept are among the most popular figures in the content creation space. While they had been in a relationship for a long time, things changed in 2022 when the Twitch and Kick star claimed that a dispute resulted in him choosing between his significant other and his family.

On January 2023, the streamers went viral on social media after Adept accused the 28-year-old of violating the court orders. This incident could be seen as the catalyst for the entire xQc vs. Adept court case debacle.

After months of controversy, xQc announced on December 5, 2023, that he was "no longer in any significant legal battle."

Fast forward to March 6, 2024, the content creator revealed that a new filing had been made in the court case. However, the judge "nullified" it and "pulled the plug" on everything.

The same day, X user @iqkev posted a screenshot of an alleged court document titled "Order of Dismissal." Here's what was written on it:

"On ___, 2024, the Court considered on its own motion the issue of subject matter jurisdiction in this matter. The Court finds that on December 18, 2023, this Court signed the Order Granting Respondent's No Evidence Motion for Summary Judgement. Under the terms of that order, Petitioner's claim as to the existence of an informal marriage was dismissed."

Expand Tweet

It continued:

"The Court finds that this Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction as to all other claims brought by Petitioner in her First Amended Petition for Divorce and Original Petition for Alternative Causes of Action. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that this case is dismissed, and all costs are taxed against Petitioner, for which let execution issue."

Here's what fans on YouTube had to say about xQc's revelation:

Fans react to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

At the time of writing, Adept had not addressed the situation. What she has to say remains to be seen.